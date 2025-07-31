SJHN Daily: Celebrini & Smith Practice With Crosby & MacKinnon, 10 Sharks Get Jersey Numbers

10 San Jose Sharks players were given their official numbers for the 2025-26 season.

📢 BREAKING: we've got new numbers to announce 🔢 pic.twitter.com/zlPwap6rJj — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 31, 2025

Most are new additions like John Klingberg, Nick Leddy, Dmitry Orlov, Alex Nedeljkovic, Jeff Skinner, Ryan Reaves, Adam Gaudette, and Philipp Kurashev.

Meanwhile, Ty Dellandrea (53 last year) gets a refresh, and it’s further confirmation that top prospect Sam Dickinson is in the San Jose Sharks’ plans next year.

Adam Gaudette enjoyed a breakout campaign last year. How can he continue his success with the San Jose Sharks?

There are six San Jose Sharks at World Junior Summer Showcase, how do you watch them?

Congratulations to Sharks amateur scout Pat Funk and the Funk Family on being awarded the Herb Brooks Foundation's Youth Hockey Hall of Fame Award. 👏 pic.twitter.com/0psFRbcl6z — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 30, 2025

Brodie Brazil chats with Brandon Svoboda:

.@BrodieBz's just trying to get his feelings hurt now. 😂 Check out the full Tank Talk with Brandon Svoboda: https://t.co/Cp84vx8FUZ pic.twitter.com/BGqN9QDF5u — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 30, 2025

What does David Castillo think of the San Jose Sharks’ off-season moves?

Sidney Crosby is having a fun off-season with Brad Marchand, Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith & more. Celebrini and Smith are skating with Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon in Nova Scotia. Celebrini was also golfing with Crosby and company a couple days ago.

We’ve got Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith going against Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon in summer training 🍿 (h/t @technicallybee) pic.twitter.com/49mC8wtNy4 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) July 31, 2025

Markus Nutivaara is attempting a comeback.

