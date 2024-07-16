Hockey History
Sharks Tried To Bring Retiring Pavelski Back
What could’ve made a perfect San Jose Sharks’ summer even more perfect?
How about the Sharks righting a wrong and bringing back popular ex-captain Joe Pavelski to mentor 2024 No. 1 pick Macklin Celebrini and 2023 fourth-overall Will Smith?
According to Pavelski himself, that could’ve happened.
“I’ve talked to [San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier] a little bit. They look like they are turning a corner with some of their draft picks and some of the guys they brought in,” Pavelski told Scott Laughlin of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio today, as transcribed by Max Miller of the Hockey News. “Just 13 great years in San Jose. [It is] a special place. It will always be where we got the start. There will always be a part of me there.”
However, Pavelski, while technically a UFA, reaffirmed to Laughlin that he hasn’t changed his early June plan to retire.
“I’m sticking to that plan. There is no plan to play. I didn’t want to use the R-word right away just for the fact that there isn’t anything set in stone,” he said. “Over the last month, we’ve given it some more thought…It’s just a great time for us right now as a family. I think I’m ready to step away from the game on the playing side of things.”
Pavelski, selected in the seventh round of the 2003 Draft by the San Jose Sharks, starred in teal from 2006 to 2019, eventually becoming captain and leading the franchise to their first and only Stanley Cup Final in 2016.
The Sharks let Pavelski depart via free agency to the Dallas Stars in the summer of 2019, and “Captain America” had a successful second act to his career in his mid-30’s, leading Dallas to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.
Losing Pavelski, and San Jose’s subsequent decline as a hockey power, is still a sore spot for Sharks fans.
In 963 games with the Sharks, Pavelski scored 355 goals and 406 assists. In 369 games with the Stars, he added 121 goals and 186 assists.
In 201 post-season appearances, Pavelski also put up 74 goals and 69 assists.
He retires as the 2003 Draft’s most prolific goal (476) and point (1,068) scorer.
Sounds like he hasn’t ruled out coming back to the game eventually. Hope the Sharks are at the top of the list when he decides to join an FO.
Man oh man, that would have been fantastic to have Pav’s back. Talk about a GREAT MENTOR for our young players!!! (Drool…)
Two of these 3 players were recent 1st ballot HOF and the other is Joe Pavelski.
GP G A Pts +/- CF% Cups Final
1330 240 830 1070 +165 54.5% 0 1
1332 476 592 1068 +201 54.5% 0 2
1306 393 648 1041 +147 55.0% 0 1
Is Pavs HOF-bound? Certainly should be.
Who are the other 2. The suspense is killing me!
I think he will get playoff itch around January.
Join a NHL leading Orr-ga-ni-zation to a cup win.
Go Pavs…
Hella Golfer too.
Top 5 all time Shark for sure
I think you failed to mention one reason why it’s a sore subject is they didn’t sign him so they could sign Evander Kane, you know, Joe Thorton’s buddy?
Really dumb comment.