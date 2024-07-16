Sharks Tried To Bring Retiring Pavelski Back

What could’ve made a perfect San Jose Sharks’ summer even more perfect?

How about the Sharks righting a wrong and bringing back popular ex-captain Joe Pavelski to mentor 2024 No. 1 pick Macklin Celebrini and 2023 fourth-overall Will Smith?

According to Pavelski himself, that could’ve happened.

“I’ve talked to [San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier] a little bit. They look like they are turning a corner with some of their draft picks and some of the guys they brought in,” Pavelski told Scott Laughlin of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio today, as transcribed by Max Miller of the Hockey News. “Just 13 great years in San Jose. [It is] a special place. It will always be where we got the start. There will always be a part of me there.”

However, Pavelski, while technically a UFA, reaffirmed to Laughlin that he hasn’t changed his early June plan to retire.

“I’m sticking to that plan. There is no plan to play. I didn’t want to use the R-word right away just for the fact that there isn’t anything set in stone,” he said. “Over the last month, we’ve given it some more thought…It’s just a great time for us right now as a family. I think I’m ready to step away from the game on the playing side of things.”

Joe Pavelski @jpav8 today on @SiriusXMNHL tells @LaughlinSXM of NHL Morning Skate about his plans to retire from the #NHL pic.twitter.com/lbH42NZIu1 — SiriusXM NHL Network Radio (@SiriusXMNHL) July 16, 2024

Pavelski, selected in the seventh round of the 2003 Draft by the San Jose Sharks, starred in teal from 2006 to 2019, eventually becoming captain and leading the franchise to their first and only Stanley Cup Final in 2016.

The Sharks let Pavelski depart via free agency to the Dallas Stars in the summer of 2019, and “Captain America” had a successful second act to his career in his mid-30’s, leading Dallas to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final.

Losing Pavelski, and San Jose’s subsequent decline as a hockey power, is still a sore spot for Sharks fans.

In 963 games with the Sharks, Pavelski scored 355 goals and 406 assists. In 369 games with the Stars, he added 121 goals and 186 assists.

In 201 post-season appearances, Pavelski also put up 74 goals and 69 assists.

He retires as the 2003 Draft’s most prolific goal (476) and point (1,068) scorer.