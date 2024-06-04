Hockey History
Pavelski Plans To Retire
It’s not official yet.
But Joe Pavelski told Dallas Stars reporters today that the plan is to retire.
“This is it for me,” the 39-year-old told Taylor Baird of NHL.com and Defending Big D. “Plan is not to play next season.”
Joe Pavelski says he’s taking his time to make a decision, and things are not official — but “the plan was not to play” next season.
It sounds like this could be the end, but once again he wouldn’t consider it official.
— Brien Rea (@BrienRea) June 4, 2024
If this is it for Pavelski, he will retire as the highest scorer of the 2003 Draft with 476 goals and 1,068 points. He also added 74 goals and 143 points in 201 playoff games.
This is all the more remarkable because he was the 205th pick of the 2003 Draft, a seventh-round selection by the San Jose Sharks out of the USHL’s Waterloo Blackhawks.
Pavelski then starred at the University of Wisconsin. After starting the 2006-07 season with the AHL’s Worcester Sharks, Pavelski became an immediate contributor when he made his NHL debut in Nov. 22, 2006 for the San Jose Sharks, scoring a goal. The 22-year-old never went back to the AHL.
Over a 13-year career with the Sharks, the fan favorite scored 355 goals and 761 points in 963 games, burnishing his reputation as a net front weapon and clutch playoff performer. His name also became synonymous with American hockey, representing USA in the Olympics in 2010 and 2014. In 2016, he was named captain of the US World Cup squad, earning the “Captain America” moniker.
In 2015, Pavelski was named captain of the San Jose Sharks, leading them to their first-ever Stanley Cup Final that season.
Pavelski also helped the Sharks to the 2010, 2011, and 2019 Western Conference Finals.
In the summer of 2019, Pavelski signed with the Dallas Stars, and well into his 30’s, kept scoring. In 369 games in Dallas, Pavelski put up 121 goals and 307 points.
He helped the Stars to a 2020 Stanley Cup Final appearance and 2023 and 2024 Western Conference Finals.
Unfortunately for Pavelski, he couldn’t summon his customary playoff magic this post-season, scoring just one goal and three assists in 19 games. He will also retire as the player with the most playoff appearances without a Stanley Cup.
But that doesn’t take away from the legacy of Pavelski, who like the character Captain America, went from the ultimate underdog to legend.
Do something right GMMG, bring him in as player development. Slap an AGM title on it. Have him teach the youngsters how to win battles, compete, play the right way, etc.
Pavs may want to spend time with his family and decompress who knows but the do something right comment is a head scratcher…I’m sure if pavs wants to be apart of the organization he would be welcomed with open arms.
The hate on Grier is just dumb.
Players often need space when they look at retiring to make that call. No need for him to rush this. Unlike most, Pavelski has the option to call it on his terms. Guys who score 27 goals, as he did this season, are in demand. fwiw, Pavs was taken 205th overall (article said 203). Surprisingly, he’s got stiff competition for the best player taken at 205. Henrik Lundqvist being the other. One of the more remarkable facets of Pavs career, incredibly durable. 11 times playing 80+ regular season games. 1300+ in the regular season with 201 playoff games. Lotta mileage… Read more »
I’m bummed I won’t get to watch him play anymore, but have to respect that he wanted to leave the game while he still had something to give. What a career. Still just blows my mind that he ended up the highest scoring player in that loaded 2003 draft class.
Knowing this day would come doesn’t make it any better. The Big Pavelski inspired me. We all know what he did but his story is one of perseverance and dedication. He will always be my favorite Sharks player. Not the best but certainly one of the best.
Joe, thank you.