Preview/Lines #81: Sharks Prospects Have Been Best Friends Since They Were Kids

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Credit: San Jose Barracuda

Jack Thompson has played with Ethan Cardwell since he was seven.

And while the Curtis, Ontario neighbors and best friends – that’s about 45 minutes east of Toronto – aren’t both with the San Jose Sharks yet, that should happen sooner than later.

2021 San Jose fourth-round pick Cardwell leads the San Jose Barracuda with 23 goals and was recently named both Cuda Rookie and Man of the Year.

Sharks, Barracuda Announce 2023-24 Awards

Meanwhile, right-handed defenseman Thompson will make his Sharks’ debut tonight, next to Marc-Edouard Vlasic. Like his good friend Cardwell, he’s enjoyed a strong AHL campaign, putting up six goals and 35 assists in 62 games between the San Jose Barracuda and Syracuse Crunch. He was also an AHL All-Star.

Is Jack Thompson Underrated? Scouts Think Sharks Prospect ‘Has Upside’ (+)

“Good-skating defenseman, puck-mover, likes to join in on the offense,” Thompson said about his game. “But really grown my defensive game lately. That’s been something that I’ve really worked on. Trying to grow into a 200-foot player.”

Thompson says he’s worked a lot with Barracuda assistant coach Louis Mass on that aspect of his game since the Sharks acquired him from the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Trade Deadline, along with a 2024 third-round pick, in exchange for Anthony Duclair.

San Jose Sharks (19-52-9)

Devin Cooley starts. Jack Thompson will be paired with Marc-Edouard Vlasic. Danil Gushchin will be in the line-up.

Head coach David Quinn says both Thompson and Gushchin will feature on the power play.

Quinn also said that Givani Smith will dress. Smith, Gushchin, and Thompson will take Kevin Labanc, Justin Bailey, and Jan Rutta’s spots in the line-up.

Edmonton Oilers (48-25-6)

Where to Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers is 6:30 PM PT at Rogers Place. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.

