Preview/Lines #81: Sharks Prospects Have Been Best Friends Since They Were Kids

Jack Thompson has played with Ethan Cardwell since he was seven.

And while the Curtis, Ontario neighbors and best friends – that’s about 45 minutes east of Toronto – aren’t both with the San Jose Sharks yet, that should happen sooner than later.

Thompson said he and Ethan Cardwell grew up together, they were neighbors in Curtis, Ontario, which is about 45 minutes from Toronto.@NickNollen wrote about that here! https://t.co/clkTz075JG — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 15, 2024

2021 San Jose fourth-round pick Cardwell leads the San Jose Barracuda with 23 goals and was recently named both Cuda Rookie and Man of the Year.

Meanwhile, right-handed defenseman Thompson will make his Sharks’ debut tonight, next to Marc-Edouard Vlasic. Like his good friend Cardwell, he’s enjoyed a strong AHL campaign, putting up six goals and 35 assists in 62 games between the San Jose Barracuda and Syracuse Crunch. He was also an AHL All-Star.

“Good-skating defenseman, puck-mover, likes to join in on the offense,” Thompson said about his game. “But really grown my defensive game lately. That’s been something that I’ve really worked on. Trying to grow into a 200-foot player.”

Thompson says he’s worked a lot with Barracuda assistant coach Louis Mass on that aspect of his game since the Sharks acquired him from the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Trade Deadline, along with a 2024 third-round pick, in exchange for Anthony Duclair.

San Jose Sharks (19-52-9)

Reminder, don't take a team running out of post-Trade Deadline AHL regular recalls too seriously. It's very easy to access "emergency" recalls: https://t.co/88EHBoMB89 — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 15, 2024

Devin Cooley starts. Jack Thompson will be paired with Marc-Edouard Vlasic. Danil Gushchin will be in the line-up.

Head coach David Quinn says both Thompson and Gushchin will feature on the power play.

Quinn also said that Givani Smith will dress. Smith, Gushchin, and Thompson will take Kevin Labanc, Justin Bailey, and Jan Rutta’s spots in the line-up.

Edmonton Oilers (48-25-6)

Henrique-McDavid-Hyman

RNH-Draisaitl-Foegele

Holloway-McLeod-Perry

Janmark-Carrick-Brown

Ryan Ekholm-Bouchard

Nurse-Ceci

Kulak-Desharnais

Stecher Skinner

Pickard (Kane not on ice) — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) April 15, 2024

