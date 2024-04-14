San Jose Barracuda
Sharks Recall Prospect Winger, Defenseman & Goalie
The San Jose Sharks have recalled Danil Gushchin, Jack Thompson, and Georgi Romanov.
Gushchin, a Sharks’ 2020 third-round pick, is tied with Nathan Todd for the team lead on the San Jose Barracuda with 54 points. The 22-year-old winger, selected to the AHL All-Star Classic before he suffered an upper-body injury in late January, has 20 goals and 34 assists in just 56 games.
Gushchin made his NHL debut last year, and in parts of two seasons with the San Jose Sharks, has one goal and two assists in four appearances.
Recently, the Russian winger shut down speculation that he was going to the KHL next season.
Thompson, acquired by the San Jose Sharks in the Anthony Duclair trade, has six goals and 35 assists in 62 games. The 22-year-old defenseman represented the Syracuse Crunch at the most recent AHL All-Star Classic at Tech CU Arena. He has one goal and eight assists in 16 games with the Cuda.
The 6-foot-1 right-hander made his NHL debut earlier this season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, appearing in one game and registering one shot.
Romanov, signed as a free agent out of the VHL this past off-season, has come on strong lately for the Barracuda, stopping 149 of 156 shots for a .955 Save % over his last four starts. Overall, the 6-foot-5 Russian netminder has enjoyed a promising AHL debut campaign with a 9-9-8 record and .904 Save %.
Romanov has yet to play in the NHL.
The San Jose Sharks have two games left, both on the road. Devin Cooley said on Saturday that he might get the Apr. 15 contest at Edmonton, which could mean Romanov in the Apr. 18 season finale at Calgary.
Romanov on How Sharks Discovered Him, Adjustment to North America
These three call-ups are a reminder not to get too worked up when your favorite prospect isn’t recalled immediately after the Trade Deadline. San Jose was out of their four regular post-Trade Deadline regular recalls before today’s call-ups, so these are likely emergency recalls, meaning some current Sharks will be reporting “injuries” tomorrow. It’s something the NHL turns a blind eye too.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Better late than never! I’m glad they a giving a few games to the kids.
By my count they used a call up on Cooley? Why did they have to do that?
Yesterday, the Pens went from alone in 8th and in a playoff spot in the east to tied for 10th. The Sharks have the Pens top pick in the upcoming draft and its unlikely it winds up top 10 (in which case, the Pens can defer it to next year). But the variation on where it might wind up is quite large. From the early teens to 25th or lower if they get in and win a playoff series. Meanwhile, the Devils pick Sharks get in rd 2 is looking like around 42nd overall, give or take a spot or… Read more »
some examples from rd 2 between 40 and 45:
Brock Faber, 45th
Alex Vlasic 43rd
Ryan McLeod 40th
Eetu Luostarinen 42nd
Erik Cernak 43rd
Tristan Jarry 44th
Jake McCabe 44th
Brendan Saad 43rd
Justin Schultz 43rd
PK Subban 43rd
Jeff Petry 45th
Paul Stastny 44th
The odds are against picking some meaningful, but there’s been some very useful players taken in this range. Almost every draft had at least 1 pretty good player in it in that range
To add on this, the following picks/ranges are now locked in:
San Jose’s first pick will land between 1 and 3.
Unless they win they lottery, Pittsburgh’s first rounder this year will transfer; it is guaranteed to land no higher than 12 and no lower than 32.
San Jose’s second round pick is locked in at 33.
New Jersey’s second round pick will will land no higher than 40 and no lower than 43.
San Jose is also guaranteed the first pick in each of rounds 3-7, provided they still retain their original pick in that round.
I hope the scouting dept has been diligent this year, here’s where we find out how good they are. I thought they did a good job last year, and while a lot of luck is involved, like Zeke pointed out before, with hard work you can make your own luck. Here’s to a great draft no matter where we pick, we put ourselves in the best position we could, and the turnaround begins full speed now. Wish the draft was next week