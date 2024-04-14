Sharks Recall Prospect Winger, Defenseman & Goalie

The San Jose Sharks have recalled Danil Gushchin, Jack Thompson, and Georgi Romanov.

Gushchin, a Sharks’ 2020 third-round pick, is tied with Nathan Todd for the team lead on the San Jose Barracuda with 54 points. The 22-year-old winger, selected to the AHL All-Star Classic before he suffered an upper-body injury in late January, has 20 goals and 34 assists in just 56 games.

Gushchin made his NHL debut last year, and in parts of two seasons with the San Jose Sharks, has one goal and two assists in four appearances.

Recently, the Russian winger shut down speculation that he was going to the KHL next season.

Thompson, acquired by the San Jose Sharks in the Anthony Duclair trade, has six goals and 35 assists in 62 games. The 22-year-old defenseman represented the Syracuse Crunch at the most recent AHL All-Star Classic at Tech CU Arena. He has one goal and eight assists in 16 games with the Cuda.

The 6-foot-1 right-hander made his NHL debut earlier this season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, appearing in one game and registering one shot.

Romanov, signed as a free agent out of the VHL this past off-season, has come on strong lately for the Barracuda, stopping 149 of 156 shots for a .955 Save % over his last four starts. Overall, the 6-foot-5 Russian netminder has enjoyed a promising AHL debut campaign with a 9-9-8 record and .904 Save %.

Romanov has yet to play in the NHL.

The San Jose Sharks have two games left, both on the road. Devin Cooley said on Saturday that he might get the Apr. 15 contest at Edmonton, which could mean Romanov in the Apr. 18 season finale at Calgary.

These three call-ups are a reminder not to get too worked up when your favorite prospect isn’t recalled immediately after the Trade Deadline. San Jose was out of their four regular post-Trade Deadline regular recalls before today’s call-ups, so these are likely emergency recalls, meaning some current Sharks will be reporting “injuries” tomorrow. It’s something the NHL turns a blind eye too.