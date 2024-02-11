Bye Week Mailbag: Hertl Staying or Going? How Can Sharks Get Another 1st This Trade Deadline?

It’s mailbag time!

What are San Jose Sharks fans curious about right now?

Here’s what San Jose Hockey Now subscribers asked.

Gary To asked if we think Tomas Hertl is staying or going this summer, and what GM Mike Grier would have to do to convince Hertl to stay (6:27).

James R. wondered what Kaapo Kahkonen’s next contract, if he re-signs with the San Jose Sharks, will be (14:35). Also, have Kahkonen and Mackenzie Blackwood’s success taken the heat off Evgeni Nabokov?

Jake went all the way back to 2019 to get our recollections about Peter DeBoer playing Micheal Haley over Joonas Donskoi (22:50), and what we were thinking during Sharks-Golden Knights’ Game Seven.

Matthias893 wonders what Hertl could get in a trade with half-retention (35:30)?

Jenna B asked if there are any European/NCAA/CHL free agents that the San Jose Sharks could be interested in (38:25)? Also, props to Jenna for inspiring my Sharks dogs stories from Christmas.

Stephanie wondered if the media could influence management/player decisions and performance (45:50)?

Fin Coe thinks maybe William Eklund could have a Joe Pavelski path in his career (56:15)?

Dylan Smallwood inquired about the asset management when it came to trading for Calen Addison with Leon Gawanke waiting in the wings (59:00). Also, he doesn’t think a Hertl trade should require retention.

Chris Braun wonders if a Hertl trade is worth it, if you can find a team to take on the whole salary (1:16:35). He also wondered which defensemen will remain on the roster after the break?

Jigglz checked in on the type of players that Grier could be looking for this off-season via trade or free agency (1:23:15).

Alex Genadinik wonders what it would take for the Sharks to get a first or second-round pick this Trade Deadline (1:28:50)?

Stefan Schwartz dug into the San Jose Sharks locker room dynamic this season (1:36:35).

Zeke thinks that Kevin Labanc, for his own good, should be assigned to the San Jose Barracuda (1:41:40).

