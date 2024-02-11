Coming Out of High School, This Sharks Employee Was Considered a Better Quarterback Than Brock Purdy

A San Jose Sharks employee was once considered a better quarterback prospect than Brock Purdy.

Coming out of high school in 2018, Gunnar Holmberg, who now works in group ticket sales for the Sharks, was considered the 28th-best pocket passer in that class by ESPN.

Purdy, who has led the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl LVIII, was 39th. That, of course, is par for course for the constantly underrated Purdy, who was the last pick, Mr. Irrelevant, the 262nd pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Holmberg, who threw for eight touchdowns and over 2,500 yards in his NCAA career with Duke and Florida International, was one of many quarterbacks ranked ahead of Purdy in high school that spoke with David K. Li of NBC News recently. Holmberg had a year of college eligibility left this fall but decided to get a job instead.

“I’m not watching guys on Sundays and, ‘Oh, I need to be out there.’ I’m pretty OK with where I am now,” the Duke grad said.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

What does a healthy San Jose Sharks team look like? Sheng shared his thoughts.

David Quinn shared his thoughts on why Shakir Mukhamadullin should stay in the AHL for now.

Even scouts from outside the San Jose Sharks org are pretty excited about him.

Givani Smith wants an answer from Matt Dumba for his knee-to-knee hit on him.

IN OTHER SHARKS NEWS

Happy Lunar New Year!

Wishing everyone a happy Lunar New Year! 🐲🧧 pic.twitter.com/4M7dIEP6Ov — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) February 10, 2024

Neither Mike Grier nor David Quinn cracked Bleacher Report’s list of five coaches and general manager who could be on the hot seat.

Happy graduation to Gill!

Gill’s grad day 🎓💙 Today, @SharksPup graduated and will continue his professional training with @canineorg. We’re so proud of Gill and can’t wait to see him make a difference in someone’s life! pic.twitter.com/suZzJDjsio — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) February 10, 2024

AROUND THE NHL…

The Minnesota Wild paid tribute to Marc-Andre Fleury for reaching 1,000 games and the second-most wins in NHL history before a clash with his former Pittsburgh Penguins teammates.

Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov had one of the most unnoticeable 18-game goal droughts anyone has ever seen. He spoke with your’s truly about it on Friday. (SPOILER ALERT: He broke it on Saturday.)

What should Philadelphia Flyers star Travis Konecny’s next contract look like?

Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelyck was ejected from a loss to the Washington Capitals for spearing.

Alex Ovechkin broke an NHL record in that game, passing Wayne Gretzky for the most empty-net goals in league history.

Could a goalie be in play to win the Hart Trophy?

The New Jersey Devils are reportedly in talks to acquire Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom.