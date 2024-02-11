Connect with us

Links

Coming Out of High School, This Sharks Employee Was Considered a Better Quarterback Than Brock Purdy

Published

4 hours ago

on

Credit: San Francisco 49ers

A San Jose Sharks employee was once considered a better quarterback prospect than Brock Purdy.

Coming out of high school in 2018, Gunnar Holmberg, who now works in group ticket sales for the Sharks, was considered the 28th-best pocket passer in that class by ESPN.

Purdy, who has led the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl LVIII, was 39th. That, of course, is par for course for the constantly underrated Purdy, who was the last pick, Mr. Irrelevant, the 262nd pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Holmberg, who threw for eight touchdowns and over 2,500 yards in his NCAA career with Duke and Florida International, was one of many quarterbacks ranked ahead of Purdy in high school that spoke with David K. Li of NBC News recently. Holmberg had a year of college eligibility left this fall but decided to get a job instead.

“I’m not watching guys on Sundays and, ‘Oh, I need to be out there.’ I’m pretty OK with where I am now,” the Duke grad said.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

What does a healthy San Jose Sharks team look like? Sheng shared his thoughts.

David Quinn shared his thoughts on why Shakir Mukhamadullin should stay in the AHL for now.

Even scouts from outside the San Jose Sharks org are pretty excited about him.

Givani Smith wants an answer from Matt Dumba for his knee-to-knee hit on him.

IN OTHER SHARKS NEWS

Happy Lunar New Year!

Neither Mike Grier nor David Quinn cracked Bleacher Report’s list of five coaches and general manager who could be on the hot seat.

Happy graduation to Gill!

AROUND THE NHL…

The Minnesota Wild paid tribute to Marc-Andre Fleury for reaching 1,000 games and the second-most wins in NHL history before a clash with his former Pittsburgh Penguins teammates.

Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov had one of the most unnoticeable 18-game goal droughts anyone has ever seen. He spoke with your’s truly about it on Friday. (SPOILER ALERT: He broke it on Saturday.)

What should Philadelphia Flyers star Travis Konecny’s next contract look like?

Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelyck was ejected from a loss to the Washington Capitals for spearing.

Alex Ovechkin broke an NHL record in that game, passing Wayne Gretzky for the most empty-net goals in league history.

Could a goalie be in play to win the Hart Trophy?

The New Jersey Devils are reportedly in talks to acquire Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom.

Welcome to your new home for San Jose Sharks breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all of our members-only content from Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

SJHN on Facebook

All the San Jose Sharks news that's fit to print

Enter your email to get the best Sharks coverage delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously