SJHN Daily: Owner Plattner Spotted at Game, Sharks Sign Three

We have a Hasso Plattner sighting!

On Thursday, the San Jose Sharks owner was spotted at the Prospects Scrimmage.

GMMG talking and looking over notes with none other than #SJSharks owner, Hasso Platner. It's always great to see Hasso here in San Jose. pic.twitter.com/eafYRlGdVD — Teal City Crew 🦈🏴‍☠️ (@TealCityCrew) July 4, 2024

The reclusive owner, who officially stepped away from SAP in May, was reported to have been at more Sharks games in recent years by Corey Masisak in a recent San Jose Hockey Now profile.

Maybe Plattner will be more public in his appearances at Sharks games from now on!

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Does it ever drive you crazy,

Just how fast the night changes? 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Y9tJhVz1y9 — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 4, 2024

Macklin Celebrini injects energy and hope into fans at the Sharks prospect scrimmage.

The San Jose Sharks sign RFA wingers Carl Grundstrom($1.8 million AAV) and Ty Dellandrea ($1.3 million AAV) both to two-year contracts.

They also inked AHL scoring ace Andrew Poturalski to a contract.

Former Sharks winger Anthony Duclair signs with the New York Islanders and will play under his junior head coach.

Ty Emberson files for arbitration.

AROUND THE NHL…

The Buffalo Sabres trade 2022 No. 9 pick Matthew Savoie to the Edmonton Oilers…for Ryan McLeod?

The Seattle Kraken hire Jessica Campbell, the first woman in NHL history to be a full-time coach.

Temporarily, the Florida Panthers will not possess the Stanley Cup.

Tyler Bertuzzi joins Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks.

#SeaKraken have signed Eeli Tolvanen to a two-year contract… per Ron Francis. pic.twitter.com/o4MtqW2tNE — Deep Sea Hockey (@DeepSeaHockey) July 5, 2024

The Anaheim Ducks sign Beckett Sennecke to his entry-level contract.

Philly Hockey Now and Philadelphia Flyers prospects unpack their tumultuous Las Vegas travel.

Jeremy Swayman spotted at Boston Bruins development camp.

PuckPedia introduces their interactive roster management tool!

What did Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald say at his recent press conference?