San Jose Sharks
Stenberg, Rudolph Would Be Excited To Join Sharks (+)
BUFFALO — The San Jose Sharks have three first-round picks today…we’ll see if that’s the case tomorrow.
But as of Thursday morning, the Sharks have the No. 2, 9, and 27 picks in the 2026 Draft.
Ivar Stenberg appears to be headed to San Jose at No. 2, despite GM Mike Grier’s parrying.
“Everything is pointing there,” a league source told San Jose Hockey Now.
Grier, however, wasn’t having it, when asked about Stenberg in a media availability on Wednesday: “It’s all speculation on your part here. 6-foot-3 right-shot D who can skate and create offense don’t grow on trees either.”
That’s referring to Chase Reid or Keaton Verhoeff, presumably Reid.
Of course, Grier was full of praise for Stenberg, too: “He’s a competitive kid, sees the ice well, competes hard, dual threat, pretty comfortable playing against men already, and had a historic season. He’s a very talented player.”
For his part, Stenberg looked pleased as punch by the prospect of joining the San Jose Sharks, speaking on Thursday morning at a pre-Draft prospects availability.
“I would be happy to go there, for sure,” he said. “[They] have something good going on. It would be a dream.”
The No. 9 pick doesn’t seem as clear-cut, though five mock drafts all had Daxon Rudolph headed to the San Jose Sharks.
Rudolph is a 6-foot-2 right-hander, considered a more offensive defenseman, a possible PP1 quarterback of the future, which is exactly what the Sharks need.
Rudolph certainly wouldn’t mind.
“A young, upcoming team with a bright future, so it’d be a neat spot to go there and play alongside the great players they have there,” he said. “I think they’re heading towards the right direction.”
Big winger Ethan Belchetz could also be a possibility for the San Jose Sharks at No. 9, along with defenseman Malte Gustafsson.
“A lot of the NHL likes Gustafsson,” a source told SJHN.
Like all hockey fans, Belchetz has watched the top of the draft board move like deck chairs in the past few days, highlighted by the No. 9 getting passed around from the Florida Panthers to the Ottawa Senators to the Sharks, and the No. 4 going to the Buffalo Sabres.
“It’s crazy,” he said. “At the end of the day, we’re all hockey fans here, and when we see all these things happening, it’s pretty cool to watch.”
Rudolph has an interesting connection to all this movement.
“I had dinner with Florida during the Combine,” he said, smiling, “thinking that could have been a spot [for me].”
Speaking of the Combine, SJHN was able to confirm on Thursday that the San Jose Sharks interviewed Oliver Suvanto and Ilia Morozov there.
Meanwhile, Nikita Klepov, who was not at the Combine, said that he had spoken with the Sharks a couple times, including at the Gold Star camp in Florida last week. The Gold Star camp, agent Dan Milstein’s brainchild, is a pre-Draft showcase mostly for Russian prospects.
“I didn’t get sunburnt,” the Russian winger laughed, when asked if he was aware of Igor Chernyshov getting sunburnt at that camp in 2024, and falling to the San Jose Sharks in the second round. “It was a funny story with Chernyshov. They got really lucky, I think, with the type of player he is.”
Suvanto, Morozov, and Klepov are possibilities for the Sharks at No. 27.
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Stenberg is a great player. As an interview subject, not so much
When I was 18 I just made a lot of fart sounds
His interviews look much better than at the combine. Probably growing more comfortable with the media and also no longer sick. Good to see him feeling more comfortable. HIs English will get better quickly – it’s already solid enough.
Chase Reid has more top-end burner speed than McKenna, yet he’s about 20 pounds heavier and 3 inches taller. It’s pretty rare to find a legitimately sized defenseman with that kind of truly elite skating.
That said, I still don’t think flashy, offense-first defensemen like Hughes are the foundation of championship teams. And if the reports are true that Werenski wants out of Columbus because Rick Bowness (God bless him) is going to demand a more hard-nosed style and make men out of that group, it makes me question whether Werenski is really built to be a Stanley Cup player.
interesting they (Werenski with mgmt) are meeting after the draft. Because clearly, this is the time moves are being made.
I think they’re doing it after because they want to prove to him that they’re building a team that can compete
If Werenski really want to leave because of that then i am with you on this one.
Also i can’t see why would GMMG pass on Reid.
He hasn’t taken Stenberg yet. What he’s done is show the world that nobody gets Stenberg unless he says they get Stenberg. It’s a subtle, but important difference. Pay the price and Stenberg is yours
And it’s not like it’s fucking Babs or Keenan, it’s Rick Bownes. He is universally loved and respected within the hockey community even though he’s no nonsense.
I don’t think Werenski is afraid of hard work. I think he’s afraid that the team sucks and they aren’t gonna win.
as of this moment I think I’m pretty convinced on Ivar as the #2, and more so, I’m having a hard time rationalizing trading back. As the old saying goes, when life gives you Stenbergs, you make Stenburgers
Okay if he is the target why the Sharks are poking around Knies?
Cuz he’s big money Mike.
Joel Ward gets the head coaching gig for the Vegas AHL team in Henderson
If Grier believe Stenberg is truly in a tier above the defensemen in this draft, then it makes sense to take Stenberg. But if Grier and his staff believe Reid (or another defenseman at the top) is the real deal as far as future #1, then I think the position should be a tiebreaker. We don’t know for sure that #9 pick – whoever it is – will turn into a #1 D. In fact, odds are against it. It’s also not as though you only need one good defenseman to be a serious contender. Right know we have a… Read more »
Best player available is highly subjective. There’s no inherent conflict including positional availability — or scarcity — in determining BPA. What is does require, though, is the call to be made independent of the current roster.
This has been exactly my thought the whole time. Just cause Eklund got traded doesn’t mean that Stenberg should automatically be the pick.
Eklund being traded doesn’t mean they should pick Stenberg, but it does probably mean they plan to. In other words, the decision was made – then the trade.
Agree 100%. I haven’t been pushing against Stenberg this whole time as much as pushing against the idea that he’s the only option.
However, this goes is gonna provide incredible insight into Griers tradecraft. Was bringing up defenseman an attempt to deceive people because it’s already a forgone conclusion that he’s taking Stenberg? or is he bringing that up to muddy the waters so that maybe somebody thinks he goes the other way?
One of the mock drafts on Sportsnet or TSN had the sharks ending up with Strnberg and Smits at nine. Two guys that could be opening night starters. I’m good with that.