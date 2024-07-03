Connect with us

Clowe Named Sharks’ Assistant GM

Published

3 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Hockey Shots

We now know why Ryane Clowe is back with the San Jose Sharks.

On Tuesday, San Jose Hockey Now confirmed that Clowe, most recently a New York Rangers senior advisor, had re-joined the organization that drafted him in 2001.

CONFIRMED: Clowe Re-Joining Sharks

On Wednesday, the San Jose Sharks announced Clowe as assistant general manager.

He’s joining fellow assistant GMs Tom Holy, who specializes more on salary cap management, and Joe Will, who is San Jose Barracuda GM.

Per the San Jose Sharks’ press release: “Clowe spent the last three seasons with the New York Rangers as senior advisor and hockey operations advisor to General Manager Chris Drury. In that role, Clowe assisted Drury in all areas of hockey operations, including scouting.”

Previously, Clowe was a New Jersey Devils assistant coach from 2016 to 2018, and Newfoundland Growlers head coach in 2018-19.

Taken in the sixth round of the 2001 Draft by the San Jose Sharks, Clowe was a fan favorite because of his combination of toughness and skill. In 491 games with the Sharks, Rangers, and Devils, Clowe accumulated 112 goals, 309 points, and 618 penalty minutes.

Clowe’s playing career ended prematurely, however, in 2014 because of concussions.

5 Comments

  1. Fin Coe

    July 3, 2024 at 3:49 pm

    Mike Grier… stay winning?!
    Let’s fucking go Clowe

    Reply

  2. Todd

    July 3, 2024 at 3:56 pm

    I think Sheng is going to be a Sharks fan soon. >:o)

    Reply

  3. Patrick

    July 3, 2024 at 4:04 pm

    The band is getting back together to finally all get their name on the cup one way or another.

    Reply

    • Matt Harrison

      July 3, 2024 at 5:37 pm

      THIS! LFG

      Reply

  4. Kunin Down the Mountain

    July 3, 2024 at 4:53 pm

    I’ve been trying to find a clip of Ryane Clowe from the maybe 2000’s where he takes a face off for Colture. Burrows on the Canucks was messing with Logan and Clowe came in and just rag dolled him. Anyone know what I’m taking about? I think Drew called him “papa bear?” Would love to watch that clip again :/

    Reply

