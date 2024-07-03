Clowe Named Sharks’ Assistant GM

We now know why Ryane Clowe is back with the San Jose Sharks.

On Tuesday, San Jose Hockey Now confirmed that Clowe, most recently a New York Rangers senior advisor, had re-joined the organization that drafted him in 2001.

On Wednesday, the San Jose Sharks announced Clowe as assistant general manager.

He’s joining fellow assistant GMs Tom Holy, who specializes more on salary cap management, and Joe Will, who is San Jose Barracuda GM.

Per the San Jose Sharks’ press release: “Clowe spent the last three seasons with the New York Rangers as senior advisor and hockey operations advisor to General Manager Chris Drury. In that role, Clowe assisted Drury in all areas of hockey operations, including scouting.”

Previously, Clowe was a New Jersey Devils assistant coach from 2016 to 2018, and Newfoundland Growlers head coach in 2018-19.

Taken in the sixth round of the 2001 Draft by the San Jose Sharks, Clowe was a fan favorite because of his combination of toughness and skill. In 491 games with the Sharks, Rangers, and Devils, Clowe accumulated 112 goals, 309 points, and 618 penalty minutes.

Clowe’s playing career ended prematurely, however, in 2014 because of concussions.