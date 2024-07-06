SOURCE: Celebrini Going Pro, ‘Signing For Sure’ With Sharks

Macklin Celebrini will be signing with the San Jose Sharks for the 2024-25 season.

That’s what a league source close to the situation told San Jose Hockey Now after this week’s development camp: “He’s signing for sure.”

The San Jose Sharks made Celebrini the first-overall pick of the 2024 Draft on Jun. 28.

The question became, would Celebrini return to Boston University, where he already won the Hobey Baker Award for best college player as a 17-year-old, or would he turn pro?

Since the San Jose Sharks won the Draft Lottery on May 7, SJHN has received signals from multiple sources that Celebrini was very, very likely to come out, but the much ballyhooed prospect was careful to not tip his hand either way.

Even after the Sharks picked him, Celebrini was coy, though he promised a decision shortly after Jul. 4’s Prospects Scrimmage.

“I’ll make a decision pretty quick here,” he said. “Just kind of trying to enjoy this camp, and after that, I guess it’s time to make the decision.”

It looks like the decision will be made in the San Jose Sharks’ favor.

By all accounts, Celebrini enjoyed his first development camp in San Jose and liked what the Sharks did in free agency, which might have been the final push.

UPDATE: The San Jose Sharks officially announced the signing of Macklin Celebrini shortly after this post.

“Macklin is not only a special player on the ice, but he is a poised, confident and intelligent young man off of it,” GM Mike Grier said in a team press release. “His combination of skills and hockey sense is rare, and we are extremely confident that he is ready to make the transition to being a full time NHL player. We could not be more excited to have Macklin locked in to formally join the Sharks organization for the 2024-25 season.”