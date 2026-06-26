San Jose Sharks
What I’m Hearing at 2026 Draft: Stenberg “Lock” at No. 2, Sharks Like Rudolph at No. 9?
BUFFALO — Here’s what I’m hearing, San Jose Sharks-related, at the 2026 Draft in Buffalo on Friday.
The San Jose Sharks have, as of 3 PM ET, three picks in the first round, No. 2, 9, and 27.
“They are looking for D,” one source tells San Jose Hockey Now.
That’s rather obvious, of course, because they have just two defensemen signed right now, Dmitry Orlov and Sam Dickinson, and two RFA blueliners, Shakir Mukhamadullin and Michael Kesselring.
Of course, they’re not looking for just any defenseman. So while I believe their first-rounders would be in play for the right blueliner — 20-something and high-impact — there’s not a lot of that out there in the open market. There aren’t a lot of Bo Byram types out there, and while the Chicago Blackhawks overpaid to acquire him from the Buffalo Sabres, fact is, the Blackhawks are a better team with him than with the No. 4 pick, at least right now.
Not that I’m saying that the San Jose Sharks should’ve offered up the No. 2 for Byram, but that trade speaks to the lack of young, high-impact defensemen on the market. That scarcity leads me to believe that the Sharks will make the No. 2 and 9 picks.
So who will they pick? This is a running diary that I will add to, until the beginning of the Draft.
10:55 AM
“Stenberg lock at No. 2,” a source told SJHN. “They covet Rudolph. Doubt he’s at No. 9.”
Yesterday, another source projected that the 2026 Draft would go, barring any trades and in this order, Gavin McKenna, Ivar Stenberg, Chase Reid, Caleb Malhotra, and Alberts Smits.
1:23 PM
If not Daxon Rudolph, could Keaton Verhoeff fall to No. 9? A source believes that Reid, Carson Carels, and Smits seem to have defined themselves as the top-three defensemen in this draft.
“They love [Verhoeff],” a source told SJHN. Another source corroborated this, that Verhoeff believes that San Jose could be a destination.
If the San Jose Sharks like both Rudolph or Verhoeff, they could just stay put at No. 9, and hope that one falls to them. Gavin McKenna, Stenberg, Malhotra, Reid, Carels, and Smits should be long gone by No. 9. If San Jose is counting on one of Rudolph or Verhoeff, they’ll likely need a team to pick small-but-mighty center Viggo Bjorck in the top-eight.
6:30 PM
As I mentioned on @SiriusXMNHL, and as @FriedgeHNIC & @reporterchris have reported, Peterka to Boston is coming. Not officially done yet, but they’ve agreed.
Also, on Werenski. Told Sharks are poking there.
— David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 26, 2026
This might be the only “available” defenseman worth the No. 2. I buy this. Checking around on this.
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I would be honestly shocked if one of the big 5 D makes it to 9, we are going to get Gustafsson.
Which honestly between Björck and Gustafsson, Bjorck is BPA, so instead of reaching on pick two to pick Reid. We’re going to reach at nine. *if you go by Pronman
If you know anything about Canadian teams, they’re not going to pass on 6 foot three right shot defenceman from Canada, good luck actually getting one at 9.
Gustafsson reads like a perfect fit. With Stenberg, this team has enormous firepower. But on the back, they’ll need size and physical with skills that can move the puck OK and shut down plays with the best of them. Gustafsson is all of that. This was the ESPN profile for him Malte GustafssonMost likely NHL outcome: No 2/3 defenseman A one-man play killer, Gustafsson cemented his status as a high-end defensive prospect by becoming a regular on HV71’s SHL team, a rare feat for a draft-eligible defender. Against his peers, he played nearly half of every game for Sweden at… Read more »
I have been high on him for months as I find him one of the (if no the) most complete defensemen in this draft but I must admit I do like Verhoeff too.
I like Gustafsson I think he has legit top pair potential but he’s not gonna be on the power play or the right side ll. I also think Björck is the better player. My point was more there’s no way Keaton Verhoff makes it pass the Winnipeg Jets and if Carels is available at six There is no way the flames don’t take him. I think the only two teams that would take Björck In the top eight are Calgary and Winnipeg. We know Seattle is taking a defenceman and Reid. Malhotra are gonna go 3 4 in some order.… Read more »
Can’t imagine Grier taking a 5’9” center in the 1st round.
I have only a little concern over the handedness piece. I have bit more concern, but not a ton, over the PP piece
People keep thinking you need an elite d-man to run your PP and its just not the case. As Carolina did with Gostisbehere. 3rd pair at even strength, but ran one the league’s top PPs.
I have a real “by committee” feeling about how the Sharks address their blue line. If it turns out they can land an elite 26 minute per game d-man like Werenski or Sieder, I’d reconsider. But those are longshots.
Ghost is a great qb though. Has been for a long time. Sharks have no one that’s likely to be cup winner level that will do that at this point.
I like Gustafsson I think he has legit top pairing potential but I think Björk is the best player available at that position and there’s no way Keaton Verhoff is making it past the Winnipeg Jets and there’s no way Calgary takes Björk if Carol is on the board
If they’re taking BPA in Stenberg at 2, there’s little reason to pass on a dman at 9. I get what you’re saying but as much I like Bjorck, there’s still a lot of risk in a 5’9″ guy playing center in NHL. Stankoven and Benson I think are very valuable players and were really good in the playoffs but you could see how their lack of reach disabled them from making some plays and at times, the player with the puck could easily play ‘keep away’ from the smaller ‘kid’. You have to take a D with the second… Read more »
I don’t think there’s really any room to criticize Stankoven in the playoffs. He posted great numbers, he was clutch, he forechecked like a beast, he had great advanced stats, his line dominated. He had a number of giveaways and not the best face off percentage but otherwise he was filthy.
You interpreted incorrectly it as criticism. As I said, he was valuable in the playoffs. He was really good. My point being that even as good as he and Benson were, you could see a number of times where they just didn’t cover enough space to effect, say a dman’s outlet pass in some contexts and that was through no fault of their own in their play. It was due to their size limitations. So, yes, I do have room to ‘criticize’ as you put it, but I wasn’t criticizing, I was analyzing. Let’s not go to ridiculous lengths to… Read more »
Thats not a great return for Eklund
Does nationality play a factor in VAN? Would VAN be willing to draft another American D-man Reid, who may walk in a few years ala Q. Hughes? Perhaps VAN takes Carels or Verhoeff as both are “Good Canadian Boys” instead of Reid? Same applies to CGY at #6 & WPG at #8. I get the impression that VAN doesn’t really want to compound their “drama” by adding the coaches’ son, so I think they may pass on Malhotra, leaving him for BUF to swoop in. Now Reid is sitting there at #5, will Big Money Mike make a move? #9… Read more »
I’m kind of blown away by the Americans in Canadian markets narrative. I get it, lot of rumors swirling about that Team USA team bad mouthing their teams. But … rightfully so in some cases? Larkin requesting a trade after most of his career has been wasted in a forever rebuild? Probably shouldn’t have resigned to begin with but he must have still believed in the Yzerplan. Hughes leaving Vancouver? Honestly Vancouver has no one to blame but themselves. They want from a stacked young team to absolutely imploding in the course of what, a year or two? Why would… Read more »
He should probably move up no matter what to be sure he get a great D.
Rudolph or Verhoeff and I’m very happy. It’s entirely possible the Sharks get one of them.
I would be happy with either as well or Gustafsson. Win-win for me. Gonna be a fun one to watch.
Have you watched Rudolph play? I haven’t so genuinely asking. The concern with Rudolph which was universal I believe across most of his scouting reports was large gaps of being disengaged, even whole games. I don’t know how much stock to put in that assessment as I didn’t see him play a number of games this year, but obviously, SJ’s scouts did and didn’t see an issue there if they’re really high on him. Still, the consistency aspect of that reporting and the longer stretches of disengagement and lack of pace of play seem concerning from a mental aspect. But… Read more »
As I mentioned before, Rudolph is going to DU, a college hockey factory that churns out NHL ready prospects. Rudolph will be fine with a couple of years w/ David Carle.
I don’t see all comments and didn’t see yours on this, but as I already said, he’s going to Denver.. I’m familiar with college hockey programs. My question was whether burnsbeard had watched him play. So I’ll ask you. Have you watched him play? No matter the program, some mental issues aren’t easily corrected and he’s been the only one of the top Ds who’s been criticized for being disengaged for prolonged stretches. The point of question was whether his played matched more what that scout Williams said about the game coming easy him and him making it look effortless… Read more »
Trading Eklund for nine is a slight risk, if the intent is to draft a top-pairing defenseman in that slot. They could, theoretically, all be gone. They’ve already made the big spend with Eklund. I have to think that if there’s any avenue for them to move up by packaging nine and 27, it’s a no-brainer. Even if it takes a prospect to get it done, too. Protect the investment you’ve made already, fuck that late first rounder, get your guy. Make today the last foundational work you do.
If Grier finds a team willing to play ball and move down to 9, I would definitely favor that option. Getting the two highest quality prospects you can up as high as possible within the top 10 would likely benefit them long term more than trusting who falls to 9 and hoping 27 hits. I concur <gavel strike>
CGY at #6 & NYR at #5 are the targets. Big Money Mike will make them flinch!
I like the way you put that. Good term: foundational work. Either way, I think today is the last “big piece” foundational work. Not necessarily by choice, but because the 2026-7 Sharks are going to be too good find themselves drafting this high up after today. Probably until the 2040’s. Maybe a 9th overall slips in once or twice in the next decade +, but mostly, its going to be middle of rd1 and down. This is a team which won’t be selling major pieces unless something comparable comes in return at the NHL level. Free agents don’t create foundations,… Read more »
I think that 9 plus 25 == 6/7 and you get your D. If they really want someone a 2nd next year could be a sweetener
Agreed, the Sharks can match the value. They just have to find a dance partner and I don’t know if one exists. I hope so!
9th + the rest of the draft to move up to 5th (27overall, 62nd, two 4ths, 6th and 7th). Bonus, GMMG gets to take the day off on Saturday.
Work smarter not harder
Agreed. Prefer to use a future pick to help move up if possible? Keep 27 this year somehow?
100%
A 2nd rounder is like a CA Lotto ticket. You could get a few hundred grand but it’s not gonna be a Mega Millions kind of jackpot. If they feel strongly about someone this year, a future 2nd, if they build on this year, could be closer to mid-50s so you definitely take that risk.
fwiw, I keep bringing up Gustafsson and Stenberg. One reason, I think they are (from the descriptions) the right culture fits. Rudolph, for example, comes off as a fantastic offensive talent with questionable defense. While Gustafsson profiles as a player whose really honed in hard on his defensive skills and is big and strong and willing to use it all. Tough to play against. Stenberg isn’t big and I’m not sure how strong he is, but he still plays an effective physical game. He wins board battles, goes to the middle of the ice. A 200 ft game. One of… Read more »
fwiw, my longshot, really bold ‘prediction’. It comes from GMMG’s comment the other day about a defenseman who fit the Reid profile “they don’t grow on trees”. Who would a remark like that be intended for? Someone who’d want Chase Reid. Vancouver? Maybe. Buffalo? Maybe. Rangers? Ummm, yeah. So here’s the bold prediction. GMMG has more than an inkling that Rangers covet Reid as their future RHD. So they part with their current RHD. Adam Fox + 5th overall for 2nd overall + 9th overall. And with the 5th overall pick, the Sharks select Carson Carels, who was their top-rated… Read more »
I hope this isn’t Zekestradamus because that would be a TERRIBLE trade. Not that I make good ones, but no way imo
He’s 28 and 5’11”. Not my first choice but it is the definition of a defensive upgrade. KV could be the choice too depending on how much size comes into it.
or another prediction, Toronto selects Stenberg, Sharks take McKenna, and year old sweepstake comes to the conclusion. 🤪
Aaaaand you were wrong, like many of us including me…
Ok, here we go. Hope everybody is still friends after this. ;P
I’ll go ahead and predict the Sharks take a defender with their 1st pick. Reid would be the obvious pick so I’ll go ahead say Carels just to be out on a limb. I’m most likely wrong either way. A winger with one of their later picks, Holcing out hope they trade a pick for a defensemen that plays next season in the NHL.
If Jumbo is there it’s likely Reid.
Jumbo wasn’t there. Love who they had make the selection!
Aaaand you were wrong, imagine that…
Stenberg + Verhoeff is better than ever imagined.
I was wrong about alot of things, so were you. Glad neither of us are GM of the San Jose Sharks. 😉
What exactly was I wrong about? What a dumb comment. I literally said it could go either way about a million times. I simply outlined why I thought they should take a D and pushed back at the idea that trading Eklund meant the pick had to be Stenberg. Pushed back at the idea that it was guaranteed to be Stendberg. I knew there would be someone full of themself enough to try and frame it the way you did here. I even predicted it yesterday. Good job.
Ha, broadcast just showed a crowd shot and there was Sheng right in the middle. Either that or someone with an uncanny resemblance.
Stenberg + Verhoeff? Inconceivable! GMMG rolled the dice and came up big. Absolutely awesome picks1
I was wrong about alot of things, who’d thought Rudolph at #4? Sure glad GMMG is steering this Ship.