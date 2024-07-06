San Jose Hockey Now Podcast
Dickinson on Why He’s 2024 Draft’s Best D-Man + Our Sharks’ Free Agency/Prospects Scrimmage Reaction
Sam Dickinson joins the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast!
But before we get to Sam (2:04:47), we recap a busy week in San Jose Sharks hockey, including free agency and development camp.
What did we think of the Sharks signing Tyler Toffoli? (02:20) Alexander Wennberg? (09:54) Adding Carl Grundstrom and Ty Dellandrea? (16:45)
What’s our overall feeling about how San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier had added to the club this off-season? (19:00)
What could the Sharks still be looking to add? Sheng has heard some whispers. (33:40)
Next, let’s talk about the Sharks adding Ryane Clowe as assistant general manager, and Doug Houda and Jeff Ulmer as assistant coaches. (43:20)
Finally, it was an exciting San Jose Sharks’ development camp and scrimmage! (1:01:40)
What did Keegan and Sheng think of some of the big-name and standout prospects?
Macklin Celebrini (1:06:05)
Will Smith (1:21:18)
Quentin Musty (1:27:26)
Sam Dickinson
Kasper Halttunen (1:40:30)
Eric Pohlkamp
David Edstrom (1:51:34)
Brandon Svoboda
Leo Sahlin Wallenius (1:57:23)
The goalies & more
Sheng had a fun chat with Sam Dickinson at development camp! (2:04:47)
Why does Dickinson think that he’s the best defenseman in the 2024 Draft?
How did he answer the famous animal question by the Montreal Canadiens in his Combine interview?
His childhood friendship with Beckett Sennecke and a good laugh at Sennecke’s shocked reaction to being the No. 3 pick by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2024 Draft.
Something fun about London Knights teammate Halttunen that nobody knows?
Mateo
July 6, 2024 at 1:54 pm
Who knows what Sam will actually be? It looks like SJ picked him because they thought his great skating and size elevated his floor to make him a safer pick if he doesn’t quite hit on his potential. I can see Buium falling like he did due to NHL scouting prioritizing size when drafting dmen, but I have to wonder why Dickinson fell to 11 when he should have been drafted higher being a 6’3″ 200+lb dman before he turned 18 who is supposedly a well rounded two way defenseman. Some people here throw a childish fit over anyone who doesn’t agree with SJ’s pick at 11, usually lobbing the dense, copout insult like a 12 year old, “Well, I’m glad you’re not a professional scout paid to do this.” You could say that about any pick and if that’s the case, why bother even commenting if all people want is mindless capitulation to desired, popular opinion based on hope that the team made a good call. The counter to that is that for a guy with Sam’s size and near elite skating ability, 10 team GMs and their scouting departments passed on him when he was projected to go in the top 5 for much of the season. The argument that these teams know better actually supports the lack of confidence scouts had in Sam hitting as a top pairing guy. If scouts were more confident in Sam’s ability, he wouldn’t have lasted past pick 3, because if anything, those projected big, two way dmen who skate like the wind always get bumped up the draft board on the big day. They don’t fall. According to scouts, there are real concerns with his decision making and ability to read the ice. And for a big guy, he’s not even good at boxing guys out net front. He gives up leverage way too easily. If he doesn’t become all you want him to be, don’t be that disappointed. It was indicated in how teams and their scouting departments picked ahead of SJ at 11. As it always is, it will be interesting to see how this draft class looks in 4-5 years. I do hope he hits higher, but even if he ends up a solid, second pairing guy, that’s still pretty good.
Joseph
July 6, 2024 at 2:52 pm
To say that a player was “passed on” fails to acknowledge the other half of the equation. Teams don’t just pass on players. They also select them. Teams have an idea of who they want and what their prospect pool needs. Just because they don’t take a player doesn’t mean they don’t like them. It means they want someone else more, and that can be for any number of reasons. Excellent players fall down the draft board all the time as a direct result of this dynamic. Don’t confuse pessimism for realism.
Todd
July 6, 2024 at 5:05 pm
Stephanie K
July 6, 2024 at 2:01 pm
I think Grier would have had a long relationship with Clowe from NJD and NYR front offices