Dickinson on Why He’s 2024 Draft’s Best D-Man + Our Sharks’ Free Agency/Prospects Scrimmage Reaction

But before we get to Sam (2:04:47), we recap a busy week in San Jose Sharks hockey, including free agency and development camp.

What did we think of the Sharks signing Tyler Toffoli? (02:20) Alexander Wennberg? (09:54) Adding Carl Grundstrom and Ty Dellandrea? (16:45)

What’s our overall feeling about how San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier had added to the club this off-season? (19:00)

What could the Sharks still be looking to add? Sheng has heard some whispers. (33:40)

Next, let’s talk about the Sharks adding Ryane Clowe as assistant general manager, and Doug Houda and Jeff Ulmer as assistant coaches. (43:20)

Finally, it was an exciting San Jose Sharks’ development camp and scrimmage! (1:01:40)

What did Keegan and Sheng think of some of the big-name and standout prospects?

Macklin Celebrini (1:06:05)

Will Smith (1:21:18)

Quentin Musty (1:27:26)

Sam Dickinson

Kasper Halttunen (1:40:30)

Eric Pohlkamp

David Edstrom (1:51:34)

Brandon Svoboda

Leo Sahlin Wallenius (1:57:23)

The goalies & more

Sheng had a fun chat with Sam Dickinson at development camp! (2:04:47)

Why does Dickinson think that he’s the best defenseman in the 2024 Draft?

How did he answer the famous animal question by the Montreal Canadiens in his Combine interview?

His childhood friendship with Beckett Sennecke and a good laugh at Sennecke’s shocked reaction to being the No. 3 pick by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2024 Draft.

Something fun about London Knights teammate Halttunen that nobody knows?

