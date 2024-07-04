DEV CAMP TAKEAWAYS: What Marchant & McCarthy Said About Celebrini, Smith, Other Sharks Prospects

The summer’s biggest challenge for the San Jose Sharks’ top prospects wasn’t Thursday’s prospects scrimmage or this week’s development camp.

Will Smith and Quentin Musty and (hopefully) Macklin Celebrini and others are hoping to start the season with the Sharks.

Kasper Halttunen and Luca Cagnoni and others are hoping to break camp with the San Jose Barracuda, instead of returning to juniors.

This week’s development camp should be a prelude to a summer of getting bigger, stronger, and faster.

“What are we going to see when they come back? Are they going to be better than they were in development camp?” San Jose Sharks director of player development Todd Marchant asked rhetorically after the prospects scrimmage. “Because I have the [fitness] numbers. When they come back, I’m going to compare them to what they were here. They need to go up.”

It’s a simple equation, in some ways: Gym time leads to ice time.

“If they don’t, then what’s going to happen is they’re not going to be as good on the ice. And what’s going to happen is they’re gonna have to go back to junior,” Marchant cautioned. “Nobody wants to go back to junior, but you have to make it hard on us to keep you.”

Marchant and Barracuda head coach John McCarthy shared their impressions about top San Jose Sharks prospects like Celebrini, Smith, Musty, Halttunen, Cagnoni, Sam Dickinson, David Edstrom, and more.

I also shared my takeaways from development camp and the prospects scrimmage.