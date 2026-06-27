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BREAKING: Sharks Pick Keaton Verhoeff No. 9

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Credit: University of North Dakota

BUFFALO — The San Jose Sharks have selected Keaton Verhoeff with the No. 9 pick.

Verhoeff is a 6-foot-4 right-handed defenseman who totaled six goals and 20 points in 36 games for the University of North Dakota.

Keegan McNally says, “I absolutely believe he’s going to be a top 4 D in the NHL, I just don’t know if the dynamic skill or skating are there to be a real power play driver.”

Elite Prospects says, “Offensively inclined defender who joins the rush and hammers pucks, while bringing physicality at the other end; top-pair upside is possible with skating and puck management growth.”

Verhoeff, entering the season, was considered by many to be the top blueliner in the 2026 Draft, but he ended up as the fifth pick. No doubt though, the San Jose Sharks are happy that he fell to them.

The San Jose Sharks’ next pick is No. 27, acquired from the Buffalo Sabres last week.

 

 

 

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Chum Bucket

Thank you Eklund!

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Rothgar

For all those internet bitchers & moaners that said the #9 pick will not be better than Eky, Pfffffffft!

6’4″ RHD that will pummel opponents & pucks is far more valuable. Add Stenberg and this is a A++ draft.

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SnarkFan

Yup. Agreed 100%!

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Mr. T

I thought it was a bit absurd to grade the trade, or even now, we won’t know for a long time.

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Darren

And the #9 wasn’t what mattered most as we got Stenberg to replace him and could then go after BPA @9. Verhoeff fell into Grier’s lap!!!

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WW

Hopefully Verhoeff will turn into a good player but claiming a kid who hasn’t played a single NHL game and probably won’t for another year or two is “better” is overstating it.

This is classic shiny new toy syndrome. The brand new draft pick who hasn’t played a single game is always the best because you can imagine them to be whatever you want them to be. But the higher draft pick from 5 years ago who is an actual legit NHLer isn’t shiny and new anymore.

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Fin Coe

Damn it Columbus got Hemming. Gimme Lin, Villeneuve, or Morozov at 27 then.

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Just Steve

I wouldn’t mind that 6’7 defender at 27 either (Sokolovski?)

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Just Steve

Good call there Fin! Love the Lin pick… I was sure he’d be gone by 27 and Sharks wouldn’t have a chance (I was right and wrong at the same time)

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Jaws

Feel bad for Eklund essentially getting dumped by SJS after surviving the DQ years and then being considered a part of our core of the future just as things are starting to turn. I understand it’s a business and he now gets to play with his best friend Zetts so I hope that helps with him hopefully reaching his full potential
in The Eastern Conference 👍🏻

2
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SnarkFan

I doubt Grier ever really considered him as part of his future core.

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SnarkFan

Recent events prove it.

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WW

Seems like Grier has other players he wanted slotted in the top 6. Byproduct of a somewhat lopsided rebuild heavy on forwards.

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Stephanie K

I’m happy I was wrong 🤩

2
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SnarkFan

Jeez for sure. Keegan mocked Bjork to the Sharks at 9 too. Good luck with that toy poodle Jets…

Last edited 1 hour ago by SnarkFan
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Rothgar

I LOVE the Jets for taking Bjorck! Love, Love Love! Jumped for joy when the Jets announced the pick.

Meant KV was ours!

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BiscuitBoy

Sharks absolutely nailed the picks! Now your real work begins, though Mike. Big holes on the blue line still exist for opening night in 3 months. Hope you rested up, Mike for the upcoming week.

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Ricky LaFleur

well, that worked out good

1
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RecycleShark

The Sharks finally got their RHD!

AND Stenberg. I would have been happy with just one of these picks and we got both. Well played

3
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WW

Well, we got a possible candidate for the RHD. He hasn’t played a single NHL game.

Funny I remember saying the same thing to Sharks fans on Facebook when Eklund was drafted at 7. He also slipped down a few spots to the Sharks. I said wait and see and people were pissed at even that mild comment.

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Ty Comes

Fucking love the pick

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Jonathan

If there, im thinking Bleyl, Rogowski, or Sokolovski at 27.

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Zeke

Once again GMMG puts himself into a spot and uses patience to get a player that fits the Sharks. He did that with Dickinson moving up 3 spots prior to the draft to get in place. He did that this week with the Eklund trade that netted Verhoeff. And while he didn’t move around to get the pick, he was patient and let Chernyshov drop all the way to 33 and got him. The 27th pick will be an interesting call. I think Piiparinen because big, defensively responsible RHD sounds like a good fit. But if he’s around, I could… Read more »

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Bellizar

What if Lin drops to 27?
That could be a steal.

1
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Zeke

and there went Morozov …

Still around among d-men: Ryan Lin, Villeneuve, Bleyl, Shcherbakov

from pick 10 (Cullen) to pick 20 (Morozov), the only d-man drafted was Gustafsson.

1
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Zeke

and there’s the trade. And its for Ryan Lin

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Fin Coe

Stenner, Hoefs, and Lin. It’s literally everyone I wanted. Pack it up, the rebuild is over.

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Just Steve

This is probably Sharks last time picking in the top 10 for (hopefully) a long time, likely last time with multiple 1st round picks for a while too. Damn, Grier and Co. sure seemed to have knocked the shit out of this draft.

I can’t think of a team in the last 25+ years that had so many quality 23 and under players at once.

0
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Zeke

Master Class

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fox2charlie

Ryan Lin too!? Holy shit

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Just Steve

I might be going out on a limb here, but, I’m pretty sure the Sharks are going to get an “A” for this draft.

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SnarkFan

Don’t know how they couldn’t. Really great day for the team. Hopefully UFA leads to some decent help on D. Right now this roster is all gas no brakes.

Last edited 4 minutes ago by SnarkFan
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SnarkFan

Someone needs to give Grier a drug test. Clearly he’s drunk or high picking 2 guys sub 6′! ;P So the new floor is apparently 5’11”.

Last edited 3 minutes ago by SnarkFan
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Just Steve

Hahaha!

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maxi

WTF just happened, how did we go from 27 to 21 and took Lin?

2
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Fin Coe

27, 62, and 120 to move up

0
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SnarkFan

Grier pushed all is remaining chips into the pot.

0
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