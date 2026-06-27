BREAKING: Sharks Pick Keaton Verhoeff No. 9

BUFFALO — The San Jose Sharks have selected Keaton Verhoeff with the No. 9 pick.

Verhoeff is a 6-foot-4 right-handed defenseman who totaled six goals and 20 points in 36 games for the University of North Dakota.

Keegan McNally says, “I absolutely believe he’s going to be a top 4 D in the NHL, I just don’t know if the dynamic skill or skating are there to be a real power play driver.”

Elite Prospects says, “Offensively inclined defender who joins the rush and hammers pucks, while bringing physicality at the other end; top-pair upside is possible with skating and puck management growth.”

Verhoeff, entering the season, was considered by many to be the top blueliner in the 2026 Draft, but he ended up as the fifth pick. No doubt though, the San Jose Sharks are happy that he fell to them.

The San Jose Sharks’ next pick is No. 27, acquired from the Buffalo Sabres last week.