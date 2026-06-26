SJHN Daily: Maple Leafs & Blues Want No. 2 Pick, Dev Camp Schedule Out, Cardwell Re-Signs

Would the San Jose Sharks trade the No. 2 pick?

On Thursday, NHL insider Chris Johnston noted that the Toronto Maple Leafs and St. Louis Blues have made offers for the second-overall pick.

“The Leafs have been one of the teams that have been knocking at the door of San Jose trying to get the No. 2 pick too,” Johnston said on his podcast. “The St. Louis Blues seem to have a high degree of motivation to try to get up and get No. 2. They now have four first-rounders in the draft and maybe can package some of those as a way to get closer to the top, and perhaps all the way up to No. 2.”

St. Louis, of course, took consensus No. 2 prospect Ivar Stenberg’s older brother Otto in the first round of the 2023 Draft.

In addition to the first-overall pick, the Maple Leafs have the Buffalo Sabres’ second-round pick this year and the Colorado Avalanche’s first round pick next year. 23-year-old winger Matthew Knies has also been in and out of trade rumors.

The Blues have picks No. 11 (own), 15 (Justin Faulk trade), 16 (Jordan Kyrou trade), and 29 (Brayden Schenn trade). They could potentially package some of those picks to move up the board.

Can expect St. Louis to be among teams looking slide up to as high as #2. Willing to deal and have the assets to appease San Jose. Looking to capitalize off of their draft capital to make immediate upgrades to roster. #stlblues — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) June 25, 2026

The Sharks, however, seem to be prioritizing high-end 20-something help for their blueline right now, i.e. Bo Byram, which the Maple Leafs and Blues don’t appear to have available.

San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier did allude to a “real interesting” offer for the No. 2 on Tuesday.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

Laila Edwards joins the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast! The Olympic gold medalist talks about her historic third-overall selection, being a role model for young players, her mother’s fashion sense, and her dynamic playstyle. Plus, see Keegan, Sheng, and Zubair’s live reactions to the William Eklund trade. And, stay for the 2026 NHL Draft talk. Check it out!

William Eklund traded for ninth-overall pick.

What do Ivar Stenberg and Daxon Rudolph think of potentially joining the Sharks?

Keegan shares his top 64 prospects for the upcoming NHL Draft.

Daxon Rudolph emerging as favorite for ninth-overall pick.

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

Ethan Cardwell re-signs with the San Jose Sharks.

Cardsy is re-signed. ✍️ — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) June 25, 2026

Macklin Celebrini talks about the World Cup atmosphere in Vancouver.

The San Jose Barracuda announce dates of six guaranteed home games.

Joel Ward will be the Henderson Silver Knights’ head coach.

⚔️COACH WARD⚔️ Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon has announced Joel Ward as the Head Coach of the Henderson Silver Knights!🐴 Read more here: https://t.co/pdQ6eUO6oL pic.twitter.com/6sjW8zUUf2 — Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) June 25, 2026

AROUND HOCKEY…

The highest compliment a goalie can get 🙌 pic.twitter.com/XeFXAQIXBF — PWHL San Jose (@PWHL_SanJose) June 25, 2026

The Chicago Blackhawks trade fourth-overall and more for Bowen Byram.

Hendrix Lapierre traded to Pittsburgh Penguins.

Colorado Avalanche keep dealing forwards, with Valeri Nichushkin being the latest.

Brent Burns and Brett Kulak re-sign with the Colorado Avalanche.

Olen Zellweger is traded to the Buffalo Sabres.

Brady Tkachuk talks trade to Florida Panthers.

Garnet Hathaway traded to Panthers.

Minnesota Wild believed to be interested in Vincent Trocheck.

New Jersey Devils take low-risk swing on Amadeus Lombardi.

Scott Wheeler talks about the latest news ahead of the NHL Draft.

Pierre LeBrun discusses Connor Hellebuyck trade rumors.