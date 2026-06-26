BREAKING: Sharks Pick Stenberg No. 2

BUFFALO — The San Jose Sharks have selected Ivar Stenberg with the No. 2 pick.

Stenberg is a 5-foot-11 Swedish winger, who enjoyed near record-setting SHL and World Championships campaigns as an 18-year-old.

In the SHL, Stenberg scored 33 points for Frolunda, on 11 goals and 22 assists, the third-best D+0 campaign in league history, behind only Daniel Sedin (42 points) and Henrik Sedin (34 points).

At Worlds, Stenberg put up eight points in just eight games, on four goals and four assists. Since World War II, only Patrik Laine, Auston Matthews, and Paul Kariya have averaged a point per game as a D+0 at Worlds.

Keegan McNally says: “His best asset is his ability to continually move the puck into better positions. If you distill Stenberg’s success down to a single thing, it’s that. He’s constantly looking for the next play to move the puck into a higher danger area than it currently is. If he’s got the puck in the highest danger area, he’s shooting, and he’s got a hell of a shot to go with an impressive playmaking toolkit.”

An NHL scout told San Jose Hockey Now, “He can be a hard-skill first-liner.”

Elite Prospects says, “Incredibly gifted offensive creator with elite skill and matching offensive sense, but also a robust two-way game – a future top-line NHL winger, potentially as soon as next season.”

He could be a perfect complement for the San Jose Sharks superstar center, Macklin Celebrini.

The San Jose Sharks’ next pick is No. 9, acquired from the Ottawa Senators for William Eklund, Kasper Halttunen, and Brandon Svoboda on Tuesday.