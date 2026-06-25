San Jose Sharks
Who Will Sharks Draft at No. 9? Experts Leaning Towards One Player
Who will the San Jose Sharks select ninth-overall?
After dealing William Eklund, Kasper Halttunen, and Brandon Svoboda to the Ottawa Senators, the Sharks now have a second top-10 pick and three total first-rounders. Given all the recent trades in the first round of the draft, experts updated their predictions ahead of Friday’s draft. And despite all the recent movement, five draft experts had the Sharks selecting the same player at ninth-overall.
It is worth noting that every mock draft had the Sharks filling Eklund’s vacancy with Ivar Stenberg at second-overall.
In fact, every mock draft had some combination of these eight players going ahead of the Sharks at No. 9: Gavin McKenna, Stenberg, Caleb Malhotra, Viggo Bjorck, Chase Reid, Carson Carels, Alberts Smits, and Keaton Verhoeff. Without the “consensus” top-four forwards and top-four defensemen, these experts had the Sharks addressing the same need.
“San Jose fills that pesky right-side defence hole with Daxon Rudolph,” Elite Prospects’ Cam Robinson predicted. “He brings a potentially dazzling offensive toolkit wrapped in a 6-foot-2 frame on the right side. Between him and Sam Dickinson, the makings of a young, exciting blueline core are there.”
Rudolph put up 28 goals and 78 points in 68 games with the Prince Albert Raiders last season, and is committed to the University of Denver for next season. In Robinson’s “consensus rankings,” Rudolph was the ninth-ranked player and fifth defenseman. The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler sees the Sharks going the same direction.
“The Sharks get the best of both worlds and take Stenberg at No. 2 and their right-shot D of the future opposite lefty Sam Dickinson at No. 9 with Rudolph,” Wheeler wrote. “A win-win for the Sharks, who position themselves with the league’s most enviable young core.”
Daily Faceoff’s Steven Ellis foresees the Sharks making the same pick. In Ellis’ own rankings, he rates Rudolph as the sixth-best player in the draft and ahead of Smits.
“Rudolph has a booming shot, makes great breakout passes and can knock guys down,” Ellis wrote. “Rudolph’s two-way game is intriguing, as is his ability to get himself out of trouble consistently with and without the puck. I think there’s still work to be done to make him more aggressive in the D zone – he’s a bit too passive for some scouts’ liking. But with the puck, Rudolph should become a top-four threat who can play on one of the power-play units.”
NHL.com’s Adam Kimelman and Mike Morreale, in their mock drafts, both had Grier selecting Rudolph. Kimelman noted that the pick would be “setting a nice foundation on the back end” and Morreale said “his all-around game has drawn comparisons from some scouts to Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty.”
It is worth noting, this consensus could switch based upon what the Sharks do at second-overall. While all the drafts mocked Stenberg to the Sharks, Wheeler does think the Sharks like the top defensemen in the class, like Chase Reid and Carson Carels.
Winger Ethan Belchetz or defenseman Malte Gustafsson could also be up GM Mike Grier‘s alley at No. 9, if he keeps the pick. It’s believed that the Sharks offered the No. 9 to the Buffalo Sabres for Bowen Byram on Tuesday.
As for No. 27, which the Sharks acquired in the Mike Kesselring trade, most drafts had the Sharks doubling down on defense.
The Athletic and Daily Faceoff mocked toolsy right-handed defenseman Tommy Bleyl, Elite Prospects had 6-foot-8 lefty Maksim Sokolovskii, and Morreale predicted Boston University commit Xavier Villeneuve. NHL.com’s Kimelman, however, mocked winger Mathis Preston to the Sharks, who he feels has “dynamic speed and game-breaking skill.”
San Jose Hockey Now also spoke with a scout about a forward like Ilia Morozov, among others, or a defenseman like William Håkansson, among others, at No. 27.
The Sharks could also trade any of these picks to acquire a current top-four defenseman, or package the picks with other assets for a star like Zach Werenski?
Buckle up! The NHL Draft starts tomorrow in Buffalo at 4 PM PT.
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I am not sure if you’re familiar with the public scout “Scouching” but he was quite low on Rudolph because his offense didn’t seem translatable to the NHL..like a lot of hope shots from the point. So I am a bit worried about this particular player. I wonder if Gustaffson might be a better pick here or trading down to 8 or 7.
I’ve preferred the write ups on Gustafson or one of the big wingers at 9 too. I’m still hoping for a D at 2 though as well. Times ticking on drafting a #1d for this group.
Gustafsson + Piiparinen + Kesselring is a lot of big for one week’s work. It’ll look even better in 2-3 seasons when they’re all in teal
Come on man, gotta give me the freak show Russian! 😜 his nickname could be Godzilla!
2 Chase, 9 Oscar Hemming would be my choice. We are getting dangerously close to having no meat and potatoes in the top 6 and Hemming could be just the power forward who is actually a power forward and actually likes to bang and grind and make room for the little guys. If we keep the pick which I doubt we will. Keegan doesn’t like Hemming because he doesn’t have elite offensive polish but we don’t need that, we need a bully with attitude and swagger.
I can’t see Grier passing on Stenberg. He has made it VERY clear that it’s quite dangerous to play the game of drafting for need over drafting BPA, so if he still has the #2 pick come tomorrow night, the pick is Stenberg. He will either draft a d-man at #9 or work his magic with another trade and land an established stud D-man.
Can you please tell me why is Stenberg a better player then Reid?
All of the experts say its not a skill thing its projection Reid has a risk.
He could very well be better then Stenberg and not even close if he hits….
Yes Stenberg is the safer pick.
GMMG never went with the safer pick at high.
GMMG also said they will pick who will be the best NHL player not the best player currently, thats not Stenberg…. don’t need Eklund 2.0….
Stenberg is much better than Eklund. On both ends of the ice. He has a similar playing mentality as Celebrini in how hard they work and how they have a constant motor. He is also a winner through and through. You can build a team around Stenberg. I would even go as far to say that Stenberg may be better than McKenna. With Reid, drafting a d-man that high is also a risk because d-men take much longer to develop at the NHL level. Grier has the tools and ammo he needs to take Stenberg and still get a solid… Read more »
You don’t know that. It’s dumb that you guys keep talking like you know. BPA is going to be as Griers team sees it. If they think it’s really close they may still decide to go defense.
I can’t have an opinion on players now? I literally said it was just my opinion. I can watch players and decide what I think of them and share those opinions. That’s what we are here to do. I never stated anything as fact.
I also said that whatever Grier does, I trust. I don’t have to dive deeper and say as to why. It’s obvious Grier and Co. have much more knowledge and insight than I ever would, but that goes without saying.
Great, have an opinion then. That would be amazing. Word it as such then. It’s all you guys wording it like it’s set in stone.
“He has made it VERY clear that it’s quite dangerous to play the game of drafting for need over drafting BPA, so if he still has the #2 pick come tomorrow night, the pick is Stenberg”
that’s not presented as an opinion. It’s presented as the only outcome. You don’t know who Griers team thinks is the BPA at 2OA.
If they want Hemming, they can probably trade back to about 15 for him. And there are a LOT of guys like Hemming in this draft. No need to zero in on him in particular, I think.
He’s 6-4 200 lbs wired different from everyone else because he’s an animal psychologically and has the skills to be considered a top 15 pick even though he is 17 and one month removed from being 2027 eligible. That is enticing
After being ineligible to play the first half of the season, he arrived at BC just in time for the Beanpot tournament. He was the youngest player in college hockey at 17. Bodies were flying all over the ice, courtesy of his 6’4 frame and welcoming demeanor. Yes, he slowed down after a fast start, but ffs, how could that not be expected, arriving from Finland in late December. The Sharks do not have a Hemming in their system and they need one.
How do you feel he compares to Belcherz?
Better than Belchetz. His physicality is something he embraces, it comes naturally, and he’s still growing. Belchetz needs to be prodded to do what Hemming does for fun. I always come back to the same question: how does this player impact the game? I firmly believe that his game impact will be far more impressive. I don’t believe for a second that he’ll be available at 15, but who knows? I’m wrong a lot! 😭😂
Exactly sarge! He fucking loves it, it’s in his DNA.
Gotcha. I watched a highlight video of each of them, but it didn’t include as much physicality. It was mostly goals and offense and Belchers look like he had better offense so I had to ask. I’ll totally defer to you and Ricky on these guys. I’d be excited to have a first round talent that loves to wreck people.
Supposedly the Russian Pugachyov is a crazed madman too. He will possibly be there at 27. Hemming’s offense is still pretty raw, right? He feels like maybe the slightly most shiniest apple of a big bunch of apples to me
He gets above average offensive scores from McKeens in virtually every category. His shot is very good, his passing can be great…when he sees it, and along the walls he’s a beast. His IQ is real. I just picture him creating tons of space for our super talented smaller forwards.
Nooooooooo…..😭😭😭😭
There are not a lot of guys like Hemming!
I agree 100% but I don’t see it at #9.
Also i would rather have Gustafsson over Hemming.
He is also a physical monster and defend first D who hits like a truck.
If Smits is not there at #9.
Hemming will be a bargain where he is mocked. He and Gustafsson will make some GMs look brilliant.
Awesome. I’m with you buddy. I prefer D at both picks but this is good too. Maybe grab the Frankenstein Russian later at 27 if he’s still there or another late round D
Meh. He and Smits are below Verhoeff for me. Think 9 and 27 would be enough for Buium?
#9 should be enough for Buium currently he didn’t blow anny doors down.
I don’t even really like Boo-yum. It makes me extra prickly whenever I think about how anyone thought Buium could hold Dickinson’s bag. We are going to see Buium continue to struggle while Dickinson takes a major leap this year. Watch.
Buium isn’t a terrible idea but seriously doubt Grier gives up the chance to draft a big defenseman to trade for a small one.
He’s already passed on Buium once and there have been exactly zero reasons to think he was wrong to do that so far.
If it was the GM of the canes, I could see them adding him. But I will go to my grave believing that Grier, who played a big man’s game, is a bit of a size-ist.
There is 0 chance GMMG is picking Rudolph 1 dimensonal D is not going to cut it.
Gustafsson is way more likely.
Also I think one of the top 4D will slip 1 spot.
I agree
I’m hoping Verhoeff or Smits slips to 9, but I doubt it. Between Rudolph an Gustafsson, I like both based on what I’ve read (never watched them myself). Personally I’d lean towards Rudolph since he gives us something we don’t already have (RH, offensive d-man with size), whereas Gustaffson might be a bit redundant (LH, defensive d-man with size – when we already have both Dickinson and Muk who fit that profile). Sounds like there’s a little more risk/reward w/Rudolph. All that said, ideally, we package that pick with some other prospects for someone who’s actually closer to being impactful… Read more »
I just read a mock draft that had the sharks getting Smits at nine so don’t give up hope.😜
Agreed.
Either this is all really poorly done misdirection or the scouts are all drunk because their lists are done and their homework is all turned in.
Werenski is unlikely to be traded IMO. Not with them trading for Nichushkin. That’s obviously a win now move designed to keep Werenski happy.
amazing the number of meaningful players getting moved these past few days
Nichushkin was pretty cheap. Couldn’t understand why until I read about his issues
Yeah, lots of problems but when he’s on the ice, he is very effective. Great playoff player.
I have this strange hunch that GMMG drafts Reid and that shakes up the order and he’s ends up able to grab one of the remaining top D at 9.
Love the optimism.