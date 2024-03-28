Links
SJHN Daily: Mike Grier, GM of the Year?
Mike Grier, GM of the Year?
That’s what ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski suggested, joking not joking, on “The Jeff Marek Show” yesterday.
“It’s not all about winning in this league. Mike Grier has pruned some fairly large contracts from his roster. Has gotten a decent return for some of those contracts,” Wyshynski said, referring to the recent Timo Meier, Erik Karlsson, and Tomas Hertl trades.
Wyshynski’s out-of-left-field nomination is contingent on one thing that hasn’t happened yet.
“If he prunes the roster of big contracts, gets a bunch of pieces for a rebuild, and they get Macklin Celebrini, he should be a finalist, shouldn’t he?”
The San Jose Sharks have the worst record in the NHL, and have the best odds for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 Draft. The Draft lottery will be on May 6 or 7. Celebrini is expected to be the first-overall pick this year.
The Sharks are in the midst of a long rebuild, but their salary cap and prospects situations do look a lot better than when Grier took over in Jul. 2022.
Akim Aliu opened up about why he’s coming back with the San Jose Barracuda.
The Sharks lost Alexander Barabanov to an injury again.
William Eklund shined but San Jose fell 6-2 to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.
How long do the Pittsburgh Penguins get to decide on their 2024 first-round pick, if it falls in the top-10?
San Jose prospect Eetu Makiniemi opened up about his struggles with mono.
Kent Huskins and Jason Demers share a funny Patrick Marleau story.
“My first roommate…it was one day with Patty Marleau and then he booted me out” 😂
In the latest 91 Club episode of Teammates, Drew Remenda visited with former Sharks Defensemen, Kent Huskins and Jason Demers.
Watch the full episode ⤵️ https://t.co/NqrguqIXxJ pic.twitter.com/v5XOmR0BEK
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 27, 2024
Avert your eyes, San Jose Sharks fans!
We are Tomas Hertl stans in this house 😤
Rep the newest Golden Knight with your very own #FunMustBeAlways T-shirt!
📍The Arsenal
🕒 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. pic.twitter.com/6445FSMOxO
— Vegas Golden Knights Gear (@VGKGear) March 27, 2024
Will Smith had quite the week.
Will Smith is heating up 🔥
🌊 | Vision Essentials by @KPSantaClara pic.twitter.com/qa6SHXbPge
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) March 27, 2024
Locked On Sharks is Locked On the Tankathon standings.
William Eklund returned to the #SJSharks top 6 with a goal and assist, but the Sharks lost 6-3 to #TexasHockey
🦈 Up to the min Tankathon standings
🦈 Slow start sinks Sharks
🦈 Prospects in the playoffs!
📺 https://t.co/sqP3QsIp0X
🎧 https://t.co/xsVablwFgw pic.twitter.com/BvwOkPqDY1
— Locked on Sharks (@LockedOnSharks) March 27, 2024
Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov is feeling good after returning from an injury.
Jake Guentzel says his trade from the Pittsburgh Penguins was not his choice.
The Washington Capitals are staying in D.C. after an arena deal in Virginia collapsed.
New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield is out for the season.
Mitch Marner will be out of the lineup for at least a week for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella apologized for his reaction to his goaltender’s performance.
A top Russian prospect is interested in joining the Colorado Avalanche in 2025.
The Buffalo Sabres had quite the first-period meltdown on Wednesday.
“If he prunes the roster of big contracts, gets a bunch of pieces for a rebuild, and they get Macklin Celebrini, he should be a finalist, shouldn’t he?”
Ummm, the vote for GM of the year shouldn’t depend on where a lottery ball falls.
That said, I think the voting closes long before the lottery happens.
Putting one’s team in the best possible position to win the lottery is absolutely something a GM should and would get credit for. The lottery isn’t pure chance, it’s weighted for a reason.
He does deserve some serious consideration. He took on and almost impossible situation, and did a reasonably good job. Getting out from under those contracts alone was nothing short of miraculous. Just being able to trade EK’s contract should put him in the top three. Now, if you could somehow shed Couture and Vlasic (or just Vlasic) he would be nothing short of Messiah status. The real genius is going to be how he uses all of the cap space and draft capital he has acquired. Tearing the team down to the studs might’ve been the easy part.
LHC just got swept in the first round of the SHL playoffs. Any chance Bystedt comes over for a few games with the Barracuda to end the season?
It looks like Havelid finished the season up playing in J20, and Frolunda is currently down 3-1 in their series so Edstrom’s still playing at least one more game.
I think he will come over before the season ends, Grier sort of let that slip during an interview on a game broadcast a few weeks back just before the end of Bystedt’s regular season.
Anyone in the media ask Doug Wilson why he screwed over the Sharks so bad before he checked out?
Couldn’t sabotage an Orr- ga- ni- zation any worse.
Will Smith had a fabulous week!! He drive the bus in that championship game. Few guys and girls do that. These are the type of players that help win championships. Great stuff, Will.
It’s hard to argue with anything Wyshynski said. I absolutely didn’t think a traditional rebuild was possible when Grier took over, and said as much many times. I was completely wrong. Not only did he shed some truly god awful contracts, he got real value back in return. He’s executed the tear down and rebuild on parallel tracks. He turned an aging team of immovable contracts into one of the best prospect groups in the league in less than two full years on the job. People can talk all the shit they want about Mike, he’s made a believer out… Read more »