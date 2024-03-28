SJHN Daily: Mike Grier, GM of the Year?

Mike Grier, GM of the Year?

That’s what ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski suggested, joking not joking, on “The Jeff Marek Show” yesterday.

“It’s not all about winning in this league. Mike Grier has pruned some fairly large contracts from his roster. Has gotten a decent return for some of those contracts,” Wyshynski said, referring to the recent Timo Meier, Erik Karlsson, and Tomas Hertl trades.

Wyshynski’s out-of-left-field nomination is contingent on one thing that hasn’t happened yet.

“If he prunes the roster of big contracts, gets a bunch of pieces for a rebuild, and they get Macklin Celebrini, he should be a finalist, shouldn’t he?”

The San Jose Sharks have the worst record in the NHL, and have the best odds for the No. 1 pick in the 2024 Draft. The Draft lottery will be on May 6 or 7. Celebrini is expected to be the first-overall pick this year.

The Sharks are in the midst of a long rebuild, but their salary cap and prospects situations do look a lot better than when Grier took over in Jul. 2022.

