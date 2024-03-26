San Jose Sharks
How Long Do Penguins Have To Decide If They’re Giving Sharks 2024 First Round Pick?
The San Jose Sharks will know if they’ve won the first-overall pick of the 2024 Draft on either May 6 or 7.
Still fluid, but sounds like plan is for 2024 #NHLDraft Lottery to be held on May 6 or May 7.#NHL is still working through playoff scheduling and finding appropriate TV window.
Here are the latest Draft Lottery odds:https://t.co/QHvwVi6tAn
— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 26, 2024
The Sharks have the worst record in the NHL right now, five points behind the Chicago Blackhawks for 31st in the league, giving them the best odds to land the selection that will most likely be used on phenom center Macklin Celebrini.
Before today, the San Jose Sharks had 12 games left in their regular season and a 25.5 percent chance at No. 1, while Chicago had 11 left and a 13.5 percent shot.
The Sharks will also know the fate of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ first-round pick shortly after the Draft lottery.
The San Jose Sharks acquired the Penguins’ top-10 protected 2024 first-round pick in the Erik Karlsson trade over the summer.
Pittsburgh currently has the 10th-worst record in the league.
So if the Pens’ selection falls in the top-10, per the Sharks, GM Kyle Dubas will have 72 hours after the Draft lottery to let GM Mike Grier know if he’s going to keep or give up the pick. If the selection is outside the top-10, it automatically goes to San Jose.
If Pittsburgh opts to keep their top-10 2024 first-round pick, their unprotected 2025 first-rounder will instead be conveyed to the Sharks.
Either way, the Draft lottery promises to be a very good day for the San Jose Sharks!
I’m on Team 2024 for the Penguins pick. Pushing to 2025 is fine if it comes to it, but I’d rather have the known quantity than a pick that may or may not be better. Best case scenario of course would be 3 lottery picks next year, but I’m not sure I think that’s the most likely scenario. More likely we’d end up with Penguins and Knights picks somewhere from 12 – 20. Crazy/probably dumb idea if the Sharks end up in one of the lesser scenarios with 3OA and 11OA this year. Trade 3OA back to say #5-6, then… Read more »
Sheng, think you’re right on the Pens. They trade that pick for help for the 2024-25 Pens if it goes top 10. Dubas is going to cling to his Stanley Cup hopes at least 1 more year. Right now Pens are +1 (over NHL .500) along with Buffalo. 7 teams are below NHL. 500, 2 teams are at NHL .500 (Seattle and Calgary). So Pens are right on that top-10 bubble and of course, the lottery will could make it better or worse. Devils are +2, so unless they make a really strong run and get into the playoffs, their… Read more »