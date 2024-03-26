How Long Do Penguins Have To Decide If They’re Giving Sharks 2024 First Round Pick?

The San Jose Sharks will know if they’ve won the first-overall pick of the 2024 Draft on either May 6 or 7.

Still fluid, but sounds like plan is for 2024 #NHLDraft Lottery to be held on May 6 or May 7.#NHL is still working through playoff scheduling and finding appropriate TV window. Here are the latest Draft Lottery odds:https://t.co/QHvwVi6tAn — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 26, 2024

The Sharks have the worst record in the NHL right now, five points behind the Chicago Blackhawks for 31st in the league, giving them the best odds to land the selection that will most likely be used on phenom center Macklin Celebrini.

Before today, the San Jose Sharks had 12 games left in their regular season and a 25.5 percent chance at No. 1, while Chicago had 11 left and a 13.5 percent shot.

The Sharks will also know the fate of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ first-round pick shortly after the Draft lottery.

The San Jose Sharks acquired the Penguins’ top-10 protected 2024 first-round pick in the Erik Karlsson trade over the summer.

Pittsburgh currently has the 10th-worst record in the league.

So if the Pens’ selection falls in the top-10, per the Sharks, GM Kyle Dubas will have 72 hours after the Draft lottery to let GM Mike Grier know if he’s going to keep or give up the pick. If the selection is outside the top-10, it automatically goes to San Jose.

If Pittsburgh opts to keep their top-10 2024 first-round pick, their unprotected 2025 first-rounder will instead be conveyed to the Sharks.

Either way, the Draft lottery promises to be a very good day for the San Jose Sharks!