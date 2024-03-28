NHL
Preview/Lines #72: Quinn Makes His Calder Pick, Barabanov Injury Update
There’s no doubt in David Quinn’s mind who should win the Calder Trophy.
In one corner, there’s defenseman Brock Faber, who leads a 34-28-9 Minnesota Wild side with 25:05 minutes played a night, adding seven goals and 33 assists in 71 games on top of his heavy defensive responsibilities.
In the other corner, there’s phenom Connor Bedard, who has averaged a point per game for the last-place Chicago Blackhawks. The 18-year-old centerman has 21 goals and 35 assists in just 58 games.
“I think Brock Faber should win the Rookie of the Year award,” the San Jose Sharks bench boss said.
San Jose Sharks (16-47-8)
Mackenzie Blackwood will start.
Alexander Barabanov did not travel with the team. He’s out with a week-to-week lower-body injury from blocking a shot around his left foot.
Quinn didn’t rule out Barabanov’s return this season.
Kevin Labanc and Mike Hoffman will slide into the line-up, and Jacob MacDonald will sit out. This will be Hoffman’s first game since Mar. 9, when he suffered a concussion from a bad Brady Tkachuk hit.
Quinn did state that the Sharks will have a new second line tonight featuring Luke Kunin, William Eklund, and Justin Bailey.
Minnesota Wild (34-28-9)
Gustavsson starts for #mnwild. Khusnutdinov playing. Still deciding on lineup as there’s another injured forward.
— Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) March 28, 2024
Where to Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Minnesota Wild is 5 PM at Xcel Energy Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Second line of Bailey, Kunin and Ecklund. That shows where the Sharks are in their rebuild. Looking forward to good things in years to come when some of the draft and young talent come in.
Several days ago, I posted about the difficulty NHL GMs have in figuring out d-men near the top of the draft. Faber was taken 45th overall. The 11th d-man taken. And even though he’s a rookie this season, he’s already the 3rd leading d-man from his draft class in points — and he tops all d-men from his draft class in points this season. The top 2 d-men off the board were Jake Sanderson, taken 5th overall and Jamie Drysdale, taken 6th. Mukh was taken 20th. In the upcoming draft, there seems to be a lot of people projecting a… Read more »
Good observation Zeke – Makes you also wonder what DW and staff were thinking when they picked Wiseblatt over some of those picked soon thereafter (Wallinder, JJ Peterka, O’rourke, Faber, Andrae, Lohrei, Cuylle….)
Tim Burke special. He always thinks he knows something no one else does.
Man, what a tough choice. Both players are doing something so unique. Glad I don’t have to vote on that!