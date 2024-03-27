Sharks Locker Room: Quinn Was Right About This Eklund Decision, Barabanov Injured Again

William Eklund’s maturity is one of the reasons why I was so high on him as a prospect.

He’s shown it once again, in his response to being dropped from second-line center to fourth-line wing three games ago.

He’s had four points since and was especially dazzling tonight in a 6-3 loss to the Dallas Stars, netting a goal and an assist on an Alexander Barabanov goal. He showed his full array of moves against one of the best teams in the NHL.

San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn was right to take Eklund off center.

“Looking back, I probably should have [moved him off center] sooner. But we really didn’t have a lot of options,” Quinn said about Eklund, who played up the middle from late January to the most recent road trip. Eklund really struggled on that five-game swing, which Quinn was sensitive to.

And even dropping him down to the fourth line wasn’t as big deal as it seemed – Eklund played 14:56 against the Tampa Bay Lightning last Thursday and 15:35 against the Chicago Blackhawks last Saturday, before getting bumped up to 18:28 tonight.

About 15 minutes a night, including his full complement of power play and penalty kill duties, is solid top-nine forward playing time.

But the important thing is, the 21-year-old didn’t pout, and earned his way, like clockwork, back to the second line tonight.

“Sometimes, that’s what it takes. He and I talked about it, wasn’t so much a demotion, was more of a reprieve, us putting him in a better position to have success,” Quinn said. “He elevates his game, and he understands why we do what we do. It’s a great sign.”

And it’s not the first time that Eklund has done it.

In late January, Quinn caused a mini-kerfuffle when he dropped Eklund from the first line to the third before a game against the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 22. What did the young San Jose Sharks star do? He got himself back into the top-six that same night, scoring a goal and playing 21:19.

Eklund’s 21, so he’s going to have some growing pains. And like everybody else, he should earn his top-six minutes – fans forget that much-maligned current 2C Luke Kunin has also spent plenty of time on the fourth line this season.

But Eklund appears to be learning from his growing pains, getting better, and at times like tonight, much better.

Like Quinn said, it’s a great sign.

David Quinn

Quinn, on Eklund’s response to getting moved down to the fourth line:

Quinn, on how much he feels for Alexander Barabanov, who had to leave the game after blocking a shot:

It’s been that year for him. I’ve actually liked his game a lot, these last three games. It’s evident in the amount of ice-time he’s had.

I thought Barbie was having another good night.

But it seems like if it’s not one thing, it’s another for him so far this year with injuries.

William Eklund

Eklund, on Thomas Bordeleau’s play since his recall:

Really good. Ever since he came up here.

I know how great of a player he is, a great guy, so it’s just good to see him play as good as he [has].

Eklund, on if playing center for a spell helped him in his transition back to wing:

Yeah, I think I learn everyday.

Playing center in this league, it’s not easy. I think it’s something I can do in the future.

But also, I’m learning everyday from great centermen, trying to watch what they do. Just trying to play my game.

Jan Rutta

Rutta, on how a young San Jose Sharks defenseman like Henry Thrun is handling a season like this:

Definitely not easy on a young defenseman. Trying to talk to him before games, during games, after games.

He’s a bright guy. So he knows the situation. Obviously, it’s not easy, but he gets a lot of ice time and I think that’s very good for him. Obviously, the bad part is that we’re losing a lot, but he’s getting a lot of ice time.

I hope he takes the positive things from it and he stays strong.

Mikael Granlund

Granlund, on Eklund and Bordeleau’s recent performances:

I think they’re playing great. Feel like they’re showing up every single night. They’re preparing themselves.

I really like those kids. The way they go about their business, how they want to get better every single day.

Granlund, on Kostin:

He’s been good. He’s a big body. He can play hockey, he can make plays, he can hold on to pucks. I didn’t really know too much about him. I’ve been really surprised about him. He’s been great for us.