San Jose Sharks
Sharks Battle Back, But Lose 9th Straight, 3-1 to Wild
The San Jose Sharks visit Xcel Energy Center to take on the Minnesota Wild.
Mikael Granlund scored, but the Sharks lose their ninth straight.
Period 1
2 in: Looks like a couple Bordeleau turnovers on exit lead to Wild zone time. Always got to watch that.
5 in: Blackwood doesn’t see it, but manages to make a save. Addison can’t stop Hartman for getting a stuff-in chance, though Addison does save a goal by putting his knee on it for a stoppage.
Bordeleau steals it from Chisholm behind the net, strong forecheck there. But then Rossi gets behind the defense for a breakaway, big Blackwood save.
7 in: Eklund vs. Faber, fun match-up behind net. Faber wins this one.
9 in: Gotta re-watch, but was that a Bordeleau turnover on entry? He’s had a very good stretch this call-up, but can’t get ahead of himself.
8 left: Great, in-control side-to-side save by Blackwood on Boldy. Wild 10-1 shots now. He’s been great.
Eriksson Ek goal: Kunin knew that high-to-low pass was coming from Kaprizov, but he couldn’t stop it. Too easy.
San Jose Sharks’ offense this period was pretty much center it from the corner, hope it connects. Sharks are Sharking tonight.
#SJSharks on pace to get outshot 48-3 tonight.@SPORTLOGiQ stats through 20: pic.twitter.com/IcHYYBvG3H
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 29, 2024
Period 2
Eklund gets the San Jose Sharks’ offense going, wraparound, then a beaut pass to Kunin, shares of his primary assist to Barabanov.
9 in: Kunin has to get that one deep.
Granlund goal: Sticks with it, D won’t allow the cross-slot pass, but he doesn’t overskate the puck, puts it in.
9 left: Brodin stops Bordeleau on attack, but Bordeleau also does well to get it in deep.
Both Rutta and Kostin avert injuries, it looks like, but made me think, the Sharks defend so much, chase the play so much, block so many shots, hard to think they stay healthy from here to the end of the season. I’m told the Sharks only have one regular recall left, but I believe they’re counting on emergency recalls to be available.
6 left: Kostin draws another penalty.
Thrun-Kostin-Hoffman-Bailey-Kunin on PP2.
3:30 or so left in the period, interesting Bordeleau praise from Drew Remenda. Says they talked to Bordeleau’s dad, Sebastien, also a Preds skills coach, in Nashville. Sebastien likes how his son has played since his call-up, but says there’s work to do. Remenda, who’s called many Cuda games this season, thinks Bordeleau has looked better in NHL this time around than he did in the AHL.
Drew highlights the subtle growth in Bordy's game 🏒 pic.twitter.com/bsapEu3fOi
— Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) March 29, 2024
Credit to the San Jose Sharks, after Blackwood kept them in it through 20, they actually outshot the Wild 9-7 in second period and tied the game.
Period 3
Boldy goal: Eriksson Ek can’t be knocked off the puck. Kostin had a chance along the wall to advance it, but he doesn’t.
7 left: Toe save by Gustavsson on Bordeleau. Nice set-up by Hoffman. Bordeleau and Eklund with strong efforts once again tonight.
Eklund looks like he’s been promoted over Kostin to the top line. Makes sense, Sharks need offense, Eklund providing it.
4 left: Bad Bailey turnover. Thinking offense going back to get the puck.
26-16 Sharks shots since the opening frame. Again, the team isn’t giving up.
