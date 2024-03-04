REPORT: Not A Lot of Interest for Sharks Players at Trade Deadline

Elliotte Friedman says the San Jose Sharks don’t have a lot that teams want at the Trade Deadline.

“One of the problems that San Jose has, there’s not a lot there that people are chasing,” Friedman said in his 32 Thoughts Podcast’s Trade Deadline Preview today.

Friedman mentioned that there was “some interest” in Anthony Duclair, Mikael Granlund, and Mario Ferraro. Also, that “teams have looked at” Kaapo Kahkonen. He also confirmed that the Edmonton Oilers are interested in Luke Kunin.

Conspicuously, Friedman didn’t mention other San Jose Sharks pending UFAs like Alexander Barabanov, Mike Hoffman, or Kevin Labanc. Even ahead of those wingers, Friedman mentioned “there would’ve been interest in” Matt Benning, who’s out for the season with a hip injury.

It doesn’t mean that there isn’t any interest in Barabanov and company, but certainly not as much one might hope, which San Jose Hockey Now can confirm through its own sources.

How are Sharks players valued ahead of Friday's trade deadline?@Sheng_Peng spoke to several scouts from around the NHL for their honest assessments https://t.co/vEmWJwQn35 — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) March 4, 2024

Duclair and Kahkonen are pending UFAs, and Kunin is a pending RFA, but Granlund has one more year after this season at $5 million AAV and Ferraro has two more years at $3.25 million AAV.

“Granlund is a guy, teams believe in the right situation, can help you,” Friedman said. “Ferraro is a guy, even though he’s struggled this year, he’s still very young, got a great work ethic. If you get him in your situation, maybe you can work with him and make him better.”

However, it’s SJHN’s understanding that the San Jose Sharks aren’t actively shopping either player.

“They’re going to want more of a price,” Friedman said of Granlund and Ferraro.

The Trade Deadline isn’t until Friday, but teams aren’t banging on the San Jose Sharks’ door just yet.

“They’re definitely going to try to move their UFAs if they can, the challenge there has been between whatever prices might be asked or whatever is available, teams just aren’t clamoring to get what’s there,” Friedman said.