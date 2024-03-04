San Jose Sharks
REPORT: Not A Lot of Interest for Sharks Players at Trade Deadline
Elliotte Friedman says the San Jose Sharks don’t have a lot that teams want at the Trade Deadline.
“One of the problems that San Jose has, there’s not a lot there that people are chasing,” Friedman said in his 32 Thoughts Podcast’s Trade Deadline Preview today.
Friedman mentioned that there was “some interest” in Anthony Duclair, Mikael Granlund, and Mario Ferraro. Also, that “teams have looked at” Kaapo Kahkonen. He also confirmed that the Edmonton Oilers are interested in Luke Kunin.
Conspicuously, Friedman didn’t mention other San Jose Sharks pending UFAs like Alexander Barabanov, Mike Hoffman, or Kevin Labanc. Even ahead of those wingers, Friedman mentioned “there would’ve been interest in” Matt Benning, who’s out for the season with a hip injury.
It doesn’t mean that there isn’t any interest in Barabanov and company, but certainly not as much one might hope, which San Jose Hockey Now can confirm through its own sources.
How are Sharks players valued ahead of Friday's trade deadline?
— Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) March 4, 2024
Duclair and Kahkonen are pending UFAs, and Kunin is a pending RFA, but Granlund has one more year after this season at $5 million AAV and Ferraro has two more years at $3.25 million AAV.
“Granlund is a guy, teams believe in the right situation, can help you,” Friedman said. “Ferraro is a guy, even though he’s struggled this year, he’s still very young, got a great work ethic. If you get him in your situation, maybe you can work with him and make him better.”
However, it’s SJHN’s understanding that the San Jose Sharks aren’t actively shopping either player.
“They’re going to want more of a price,” Friedman said of Granlund and Ferraro.
The Trade Deadline isn’t until Friday, but teams aren’t banging on the San Jose Sharks’ door just yet.
“They’re definitely going to try to move their UFAs if they can, the challenge there has been between whatever prices might be asked or whatever is available, teams just aren’t clamoring to get what’s there,” Friedman said.
All the Jacob McDonald hype train, rooting for his goals, all for nothing LOL 😉
I’d rather keep him. Good fill in for forward or D and you don’t mind him riding the bench in the NHL.
I’m holding out hope that Duke fetches a return. I never expected Labanc or Hoffman’s contract + performance to yield anything. Kunin I don’t think moves the needle either way, in terms of resigning him or what trade assets he’d fetch. I’d hold Granlund and bet on him repeating next year. Barbie, why sell low? Take advantage of a poor contract year and sign him to a shorter lower contract than we expected it to take. And if he walks, he walks, but is that all that likely after this season?
Agree with all of this.
I would also add that trying to gauge a player’s direct value doesn’t often line up with the deals that actually get made, because salary is such a huge factor. If the Sharks send Duclair to a contender and take back a bad contract as part of the swap then we’re talking about a whole different trade with an entirely different return. San Jose’s best assets are cap space and low expectations for the near future.
Yeah – it seems almost every trade deadline article evaluates players like a single asset for another single asset, but that seems to rarely be the case.
I could totally see the Rangers look to offload Goodrow’s contract + a good prospect (Perrault would be the dream, but yeah… I doubt that) or and early round pick for Duclair + some late round draft picks or depth pieces.
Would Edmonton move Broberg + a 1st with Campbell’s contract (assuming he’d be willing to waive any NMC) for Kunin and Khakonen…?
Exactly. There will be more to these deals that increase the return to SJ. Look at how much horse trading Greer did to increase his return in the Meier and Karlsson deals.
There is no trade deadline market for a player like Kevin Labanc. He will be selling insurance or become a real estate agent come this fall, There is zero chance he will be playing in the NHL next year – even at the NHL minimum. He might get a shot on an AHL team or overseas somewhere, but his NHL days are over.
Likewise for Hoffman – his NHL days are over,
Duclair has some trade value – maybe a late second or third round pick.
Zero chance huh? I’ll take that bet.
No doubt. I hate Labanc but he’ll get a vet min somewhere and be worth more than his contract. Needs to play with great players though. Put him with barkov and his deficiencies won’t matter and he’ll put up 50+ points.
Part of me hopes they trade Rutta because he may have value as a depth D (yes, I know he has another year left), and we have a glut of D
I would rather trade Ferraro and keep Ruuta another year to mentor The young D.
I think this makes sense. Labanc and Hoffman aren’t doing enough to justify any offers, especially at their price points. Labanc’s deal was a mistake, Hoffman was a salary dump to help the EK65 deal and he’s played like a guy whose salary needed dumping. Barabanov is a good player where a bunch of things went wrong this season. I’m firmly in the ‘retain him’ camp. Granlund is worth every $, and I’m a bit surprised there isn’t a bunch of interest. He is a genuinely good player with another year left on a favorable deal. Still, this is the… Read more »
What’s really puzzling is the lack of league-wide activity even up to now with only a few days left before the deadline. It’s not even that MG is being quiet. The whole league is way quieter than usual at this moment.
It’s not that weird, nor has it really been that quiet. Monahan, Tanev and Lindholm were already moved. Toronto added a depth defenseman. There are a lot of teams on the bubble that haven’t decided if they’re buyers or sellers. Most contenders don’t have much cap space. And the market is thin for those that do. Seems about right to me.
I’ll be very happy if Grier can move an asset and take on a bad contract to get a better pick and/or prospect. That bei
Don’t think 2 of thise scouts are realistic. Too pessimistic for the circumstances of this coming playoff and draft. Draft has been panned for lack of overall talent. Makes picks not as valuable. Then there’s a ton of legit contenders to win it all this year. 2nds are going to flow like water IMO because teams will want to add. Depending on who Sharks retain on that’ll definitely garner a better pick. Duclair – 2nd Kahk- 2nd (any less just re-sign him) Barbie – 3rd ( has proven he can make 2 better players productive which allows you to spread… Read more »
It seems like the scouts Sheng talks to always err on the side of lowball returns. Almost never pans out that way in real life, especially not at the trade deadline when the ticking clock and arms race conspire to inspire foolish decisions.
Our guys are definitely B or more likely C options for teams, and with so many bubble teams this year some of them might not be making moves at all if only their tertiary options are available.
Looking at the CSN article from Sheng. 3rd for Duclair 3rd for Kakkonen 5th for Barabonov Stay pat with Granlund, Rutta, and Sturm trade them next year if the Sharks aren’t in wild card position by the trade deadline. Keep Ferraro a until he’s an expiring UFA. The Sharks want 1 rounders and / or 2 or more assets for these guys. Teams in the playoffs don’t have the assets and the cap to make those deals happen. They’ll be more attractive next year as UFAs especially if there’s a retention spot available for Granlund. No mention of Bailey, Carpenter,… Read more »