Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

SJHN Daily: Halttunen Sets Scoring Record, Wins Championship

Published

2 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Hockey Shots

At least someone in the San Jose Sharks organization won a championship this year.

Kasper Halttunen, 2023 second-round pick, scored two goals to help the London Knights to a 7-1 Game Four victory over the Oshawa Generals, sealing the OHL Championship.

The Finnish winger put up 17 goals in just 18 playoff games, pacing the league and setting an import player record.

Halttunen, in particular, got hot in the last three games of the final, tallying eight goals.

The San Jose Sharks are amassing an enviable group of forward prospects, from sure-fire 2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini to last year’s first-rounders Will Smith and Quentin Musty. The hulking 6-foot-3 sniper Halttunen is playing himself into that group.

And he might not be done winning yet! By virtue of winning the OHL Championship, the Knights advanced to the Memorial Cup, starting on May 24, where they’ll compete against WHL champs Moose Jaw Warriors, QMJHL champs Drummondville Voltigeurs, and hosts Saginaw Spirit for the ultimate prize in the CHL.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Will Smith was asked at the World Championships if he’s signing with the San Jose Sharks.

Elliotte Friedman says that the Sharks are “considering” Jeff Blashill for their head coach job.

Leon Draisaitl…to the San Jose Sharks? A wild speculative thought.

Other Sharks News…

Halttunen won his league final, but fellow San Jose Sharks prospect Luca Cagnoni lost the WHL Final.

Tony Ferrari of the Hockey News talks about potential No. 14 pick Adam Jiricek:

Meanwhile, Ryan Kennedy of The Hockey News tabbed Carter Yakemchuk for the Sharks at No. 14.

Jan Rutta scored a big World Championships goal:

Devin Cooley caught a San Francisco Giants game!

Around the NHL…

Goaltender Connor Ingram has been named the winner of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

Joe Pavelski scored his first playoff goal this year, but the Dallas Stars dropped Game Five to the Colorado Avalanche 5-3. The Stars are still up 3-2 in the series.

Tomas Hertl shouldered the blame for the Vegas Golden Knights’ playoff loss.

Should the Philadelphia Flyers avoid Yakemchuk with their No. 12 pick?

The coaches are, once again, going viral in the Boston Bruins-Florida Panthers series, Panthers up 3-2: Jim Montgomery mimicked a dive, while Paul Maurice used some colorful language to get his team going (and make reporters laugh).

Kris Knoblauch made a bold call to start Calvin Pickard in Game Four — and it paid off. The Edmonton Oilers are now tied up 2-2 against the Vancouver Canucks in that series.

Eddie Lack roasts Evander Kane:

The new Utah hockey club just hired another Armstrong.

What could the Winnipeg Jets get for Nikolaj Ehlers in a trade?

Increased participation in the NHL player assistance program is not necessarily a bad thing.

Related Topics:
1 Comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Joseph

17 goals in 18 playoff games is just a bonkers stat, even in juniors. Good for him.

I feel bad for Cagnoni and the Winterhawks. He was hurt and tried to play through it, had some rough outings in the final as a result. He finally started to look himself in game three and they got close. Shows what an important player he is for that squad.

0
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

SJHN on Facebook

Meta