SJHN Daily: Halttunen Sets Scoring Record, Wins Championship

At least someone in the San Jose Sharks organization won a championship this year.

Kasper Halttunen, 2023 second-round pick, scored two goals to help the London Knights to a 7-1 Game Four victory over the Oshawa Generals, sealing the OHL Championship.

The Finnish winger put up 17 goals in just 18 playoff games, pacing the league and setting an import player record.

Halttunen, in particular, got hot in the last three games of the final, tallying eight goals.

The San Jose Sharks are amassing an enviable group of forward prospects, from sure-fire 2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini to last year’s first-rounders Will Smith and Quentin Musty. The hulking 6-foot-3 sniper Halttunen is playing himself into that group.

And he might not be done winning yet! By virtue of winning the OHL Championship, the Knights advanced to the Memorial Cup, starting on May 24, where they’ll compete against WHL champs Moose Jaw Warriors, QMJHL champs Drummondville Voltigeurs, and hosts Saginaw Spirit for the ultimate prize in the CHL.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Will Smith was asked at the World Championships if he’s signing with the San Jose Sharks.

Elliotte Friedman says that the Sharks are “considering” Jeff Blashill for their head coach job.

Leon Draisaitl…to the San Jose Sharks? A wild speculative thought.

Other Sharks News…

Halttunen won his league final, but fellow San Jose Sharks prospect Luca Cagnoni lost the WHL Final.

Sharks prospect Luca Cagnoni and the Portland Winterhawks fell short in the finals, but still and excellent season. 👏 https://t.co/GV5C9eDY7K — Fear the Fin (@fearthefin) May 16, 2024

Tony Ferrari of the Hockey News talks about potential No. 14 pick Adam Jiricek:

Adam Jiříček was on his way to being a top-10 pick before his injury. Is he worth the risk for the #SJSharks? @theTonyFerrari of @TheHockeyNews joins:

🦈 Where Jiříček projects

🦈 Concerns over his knee?

🦈 Celebrini's impact 📺 https://t.co/tGDzrXGPS4

🎧 https://t.co/xsVablxd64 pic.twitter.com/AGEVa4cw4E — Locked on Celebrini (@LockedOnSharks) May 16, 2024

Meanwhile, Ryan Kennedy of The Hockey News tabbed Carter Yakemchuk for the Sharks at No. 14.

Jan Rutta scored a big World Championships goal:

Devin Cooley caught a San Francisco Giants game!

A little #BayAreaUnite happening tonight with the #SJSharks Devin Cooley catching a #SFGiants game. pic.twitter.com/RMQzrAGpqD — TEAL TOWN USA – A San Jose Sharks Podcast (@TEALTOWNUSA) May 15, 2024

Macklin Celebrini is going to be something for the Sharks. Hasn't been a forward yet that looks like this in the model that hasn't turned into a superstar. Get your popcorn ready. https://t.co/GbmjH0Co6f pic.twitter.com/oEKFeE28sh — Byron Bader (@ByronMBader) May 14, 2024

Around the NHL…

Goaltender Connor Ingram has been named the winner of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

"When I got on a plane to go to a grippy sock vacation, you don't think about winning a Masterton. You're just trying to put your life back together." Connor Ingram did, and on Wednesday, he became the second Coyotes player ever to win a major NHL award.https://t.co/5DNmwpJzml — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) May 16, 2024

Joe Pavelski scored his first playoff goal this year, but the Dallas Stars dropped Game Five to the Colorado Avalanche 5-3. The Stars are still up 3-2 in the series.

Joe Pavelski scores his 74th career goal to take sole possession of 13th place on the all-time list, 2 behind Mario Lemieux for 12th place — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) May 16, 2024

Tomas Hertl shouldered the blame for the Vegas Golden Knights’ playoff loss.

Should the Philadelphia Flyers avoid Yakemchuk with their No. 12 pick?

The coaches are, once again, going viral in the Boston Bruins-Florida Panthers series, Panthers up 3-2: Jim Montgomery mimicked a dive, while Paul Maurice used some colorful language to get his team going (and make reporters laugh).

Kris Knoblauch made a bold call to start Calvin Pickard in Game Four — and it paid off. The Edmonton Oilers are now tied up 2-2 against the Vancouver Canucks in that series.

Asked about the possibility of playing someone like Lekkerimäki who has never played an NHL game, Tocchet says “I’m swinging the bat. I’m not scared”. Didnt commit to playing him, but sounds like a real consideration. Says he wants to “get all the intel” first. #Canucks — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) May 15, 2024

Eddie Lack roasts Evander Kane:

Evander Kane begging for a 1 game suspension since he can’t afford the 5K fine. — Eddie Lack🇸🇪🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@eddielack) May 15, 2024

The new Utah hockey club just hired another Armstrong.

What could the Winnipeg Jets get for Nikolaj Ehlers in a trade?

Increased participation in the NHL player assistance program is not necessarily a bad thing.