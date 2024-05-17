BU Coach Pandolfo on Why Celebrini Ready for Sharks’ Rebuild, How He’s Like Crosby & Toews

Jay Pandolfo knows a winner when he sees one.

Before Pandolfo became head coach of Boston University and surefire 2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini, the checking winger hoisted Stanley Cups with the New Jersey Devils in 1999 and 2003.

So when Pandolfo tells you that Celebrini is a type of player that you win with, it means something.

That’s great news for the San Jose Sharks.

Pandolfo spoke with San Jose Hockey Now this week about why the future San Jose Sharks No. 1 pick is NHL-ready right now, how Celebrini helps establish a winning culture, and why he’s like Jonathan Toews … and Sidney Crosby.

Sheng Peng: [The San Jose Sharks] are obviously a tough situation for a teenage hockey player to walk into – what makes Macklin Celebrini suited to join a rebuild?

Jay Pandolfo: I just think his maturity, his competitiveness.

He’s the type of person that loves challenges. That’s kind of how he’s wired. Knowing him, he’ll take it as a challenge to try to help the Sharks rebuild. He takes pride in being the guy that can help.