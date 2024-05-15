San Jose Sharks
REPORT: Will Smith Says He Still Hasn’t Decided If He’s Signing With Sharks
Will he or won’t he?
According to Will Smith, he hasn’t decided if he’s signing with the San Jose Sharks or going back to Boston College yet.
“Still up in the air,” Smith told Aaron Vickers of NHL.com in Czechia.
For those curious, I asked Will Smith today if he's made a decision as to whether he'll remain at Boston College or turn pro with the #SJSharks.
"Still up in the air."
— Aaron Vickers (@AAVickers) May 15, 2024
Smith is representing Team USA at the World Championships, pointless in three games, while averaging just 9:02 a game.
It’s worth noting that he’s a 19-year-old on a team full of established NHL stars and veterans.
The fate next year of the top San Jose Sharks prospect, the fourth pick of the 2023 Draft, has been subject of much scrutiny since his marvelous freshman campaign at BC, with reports pointing in either direction.
For what it’s worth, San Jose Hockey Now believes that the decision is indeed, as Smith put it, “up in the air”, as noted here:
Smith led the NCAA with 71 points, the most points by a freshman since Jack Eichel’s 71 in 2014-15 for Boston University.
Perhaps one thing that could help make Smith’s decision?
The San Jose Sharks are expected to select Boston University standout Macklin Celebrini first-overall in the 2024 Draft. And like Smith, while Celebrini can also stay in school, it’s believed by many that both are NHL-ready.
So Smith should have a young running mate if he chooses to come out.
Will Smith (@BC_MHockey) on Macklin Celebrini (@TerrierHockey):
"We've definitely seen each other. There's a reason he's going to go No. 1. He's a pretty special player. Obviously we had some pretty good matchups this year." https://t.co/mKKycPCVyH
— Aaron Vickers (@AAVickers) May 15, 2024
The World Championships end of May 26. Perhaps we’ll get a decision from Smith shortly thereafter?
worth looking at the Team USA roster. Some fine players on it. By my quick estimate, the cap for that roster is around $110million (next season numbers where available). though a few, like Petry and Hayes are on the downside of their deals. Smith is playing with NHL level talent, so it shouldn’t surprise if he’s not getting prime time work level.
https://teamusa.usahockey.com/2024mwcroster
That said, I think this tourney is a gauge for him. If he’s really not ready, he’ll know and Grier will know. If he is ready, seems like it won’t be by much.