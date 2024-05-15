REPORT: Will Smith Says He Still Hasn’t Decided If He’s Signing With Sharks

Will he or won’t he?

According to Will Smith, he hasn’t decided if he’s signing with the San Jose Sharks or going back to Boston College yet.

“Still up in the air,” Smith told Aaron Vickers of NHL.com in Czechia.

For those curious, I asked Will Smith today if he's made a decision as to whether he'll remain at Boston College or turn pro with the #SJSharks. "Still up in the air." — Aaron Vickers (@AAVickers) May 15, 2024

Smith is representing Team USA at the World Championships, pointless in three games, while averaging just 9:02 a game.

It’s worth noting that he’s a 19-year-old on a team full of established NHL stars and veterans.

The fate next year of the top San Jose Sharks prospect, the fourth pick of the 2023 Draft, has been subject of much scrutiny since his marvelous freshman campaign at BC, with reports pointing in either direction.

For what it’s worth, San Jose Hockey Now believes that the decision is indeed, as Smith put it, “up in the air”, as noted here:

Smith led the NCAA with 71 points, the most points by a freshman since Jack Eichel’s 71 in 2014-15 for Boston University.

Perhaps one thing that could help make Smith’s decision?

The San Jose Sharks are expected to select Boston University standout Macklin Celebrini first-overall in the 2024 Draft. And like Smith, while Celebrini can also stay in school, it’s believed by many that both are NHL-ready.

So Smith should have a young running mate if he chooses to come out.

Will Smith (@BC_MHockey) on Macklin Celebrini (@TerrierHockey): "We've definitely seen each other. There's a reason he's going to go No. 1. He's a pretty special player. Obviously we had some pretty good matchups this year." https://t.co/mKKycPCVyH — Aaron Vickers (@AAVickers) May 15, 2024

The World Championships end of May 26. Perhaps we’ll get a decision from Smith shortly thereafter?