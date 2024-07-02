What’s Sharks’ Projection of Bystedt?

Filip Bystedt found success in his brief AHL stint last year, but what’s next?

Likely with the San Jose Barracuda, Bystedt will remain in North America for the entire 2024-25 season. The San Jose Sharks’ 2022 first-rounder will look to continue his scoring ways — he put up four goals and seven points in his first eight AHL games to conclude last season. This was coming off a SHL campaign, where he tallied only eight goals and 17 points in 47 games with Linkoping HC.

During his availability at Sharks development camp, the 20-year-old center spoke on his brief AHL success, NHL aspirations, and friendship with other Swedes in the San Jose Sharks’ system.

John McCarthy also shared the organization’s projection of Bystedt.

Bystedt, on his short AHL stint to end last season:

Definitely a boost. Getting here, getting to know the American Hockey League, and what it’s about. I think it was a good experience to do last year, so I can be more calm and experienced toward next season.

Bystedt, on his relationship with 2022 San Jose Sharks’ second-round pick Mattias Havelid:

We’ve grown up together, been in same class in school. Playing in the same team most of our lives, so it’s nice to have that guy around here that you can always chit chat with in the room and kind of relax.

Bystedt, on where he will play next season:

Of course, I want to play in the NHL. If I’m gonna be [with the Barracuda], I’m gonna have to be that guy if I’m going down to the AHL. Trying to prove myself there, and doing everything I can each day to stand out and get a spot up there.

Bystedt, on what he wants to improve:

Starting in the gym, I want to be stronger. In the NHL, you have to be stronger in every situation and to be able to handle that. Work on my shot and be able to score goals. And of course, puck management. When you get to the NHL level, [you’re] not gonna have that much time, so you gotta be really comfortable.

Bystedt, on having a group of fellow Swedes around:

It’s important. As you said, William [Eklund] has been here a couple of [times] to development camps. I’ve been all around him, asking questions and it’s nice to have, to settle down and get more comfortable.

John McCarthy, on what he thinks Bystedt needs to improve:

For him, it’s what we talked about at the end of last year. I think he’s shown some ability to create offense at the AHL level, and it’s about rounding that game out. What’s he gonna be at the NHL level? We see him as a middle six-type of guy. If we can add some penalty killing attributes and [be] competitive in the faceoff circle, that’s good to up his value.