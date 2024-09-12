Hockey History
3 Sharks Alumni Joining San Jose Game Broadcast for 1st Time
The San Jose Sharks are bringing some new but familiar faces to their broadcast.
Full details are here, but here are some of the highlights:
- 76 of 82 San Jose Sharks games will be broadcast on NBC Sports California. The rest will be broadcast nationally on ESPN or ESPN+.
- Drew Remenda will return as primary color partner to play-by-play announcer Randy Hahn on the local TV broadcast.
- On the Sharks Audio Network, San Jose Sharks alumni Scott Hannan, Jamal Mayers, Jason Demers, and Alex Stalock will rotate, joining play-by-play announcer Dan Rusanowsky.
- Remenda and Ted Ramey and Sharks alumni Dan Boyle could also appear with Rusanowsky. Hannan, Mayers, Demers, and Stalock will also appear on TV.
- All San Jose Barracuda games will be broadcast on the Sharks Audio Network, except when in conflict with a Sharks game. All Cuda games will be called by Nick Nollenberger.
- Ramey will return as the host of “Morning Tide” and “The Buildup”.
- Tara Slone will return too, hosting “The Undercurrent” on Sharks Audio Network. She also announced that she’d be doing rinkside reporting.
Soooo happy to confirm that I’ll be returning with the @SanJoseSharks and @NBCSAuthentic for the coming season. You’ll catch me rink-side, and both The Undercurrent and Making Waves will return.
I love this team, and the crew is the best in the biz. Worth the commute! 😉 pic.twitter.com/osGe4NTKtO
— Tara Slone (@TaraSlone) September 12, 2024
