Will Smith Talks Getting Stronger, Living With Patrick Marleau

Will Smith’s focus has been clear this summer.

Since development camp, the San Jose Sharks’ 2023 fourth-overall pick has talked a lot about getting stronger, in preparation for his NHL debut.

Also there to help the teenager get ready for the best league in the world?

Smith will be living with San Jose Sharks legend Patrick Marleau this year. Fellow top prospect Macklin Celebrini will bunk with Joe Thornton this season.

Smith spoke about his physical gains, being teammates with Johnny Gaudreau, and what living with Marleau will be like.

Will Smith, on getting stronger:

Once I got back [from World Championships], it was eat as much as you can and get to the gym. I probably put on about 10 pounds. [I’m] 185.

Smith, on how well he knew fellow Boston College alum Johnny Gaudreau:

I played with him at Worlds, so it was a good month with a good little BC crew there. I got to play golf together [with him] and just spend time in the hotel. It was great.

Those are some good memories that I’ll have forever.

Smith, on how living with San Jose Sharks legend Patrick Marleau came about:

When I was talking about signing, they kind of laid it out there. We didn’t really know which one of us was gonna be with who.

Everyone has unbelievable things to say about him. He’s got four boys too. So it’s gonna be fun.