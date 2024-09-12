Mukhamadullin Getting Stronger, Talks Long Friendship With Askarov

Shakir Mukhamadullin is getting stronger…at English.

The top San Jose Sharks prospect had made it a point, over the last two summers, to spend a large part of his summer in San Jose and not his native Russia.

Mukhamadullin was acquired by San Jose in February 2023, a centerpiece of the package that the Sharks received from the New Jersey Devils for star winger Timo Meier.

Of course, the lean 6-foot-4 defenseman is also getting physically stronger, which is essential for him to shoulder a regular shift in the NHL.

Mukhamadullin spoke on Wednesday before the Rookie Faceoff, sharing how much weight that he’s gained, his friendship with new San Jose Sharks goalie Yaroslav Askarov, and why he’s spent so much time in San Jose over the last two off-seasons.

Shakir Mukhamadullin, on getting stronger this summer:

I have more weight from last season, like plus 8-10 pounds. Practicing hard at home in Russia and continue here last month.

Mukhamadullin, on Yaroslav Askarov:

I know him for like 15 years. We played national team juniors…it’s really good for us, not because he Russian guy. He’s a really good goalie.

He’s very happy [with coming to the San Jose Sharks] because he signed a one-way contract after this season.

He’s staying in my apartment right now.

Mukhamadullin, on spending all of last summer in San Jose and coming back a month early this off-season:

Because in Russia, I have a lot of friends. Parents and all the friends take your time sometimes. [I] want to take everything off from my head and just prepare for the season.