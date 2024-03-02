San Jose Sharks
Chrona Makes 36 Saves, But Stars Win 3-2 Shootout
The San Jose Sharks visit the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.
William Eklund and Filip Zadina scored, but the Stars win 3-2 shootout.
Period 1
1 in: Hintz breakaway, Sharks not doing much for Chrona so far. Hoffman got left on an island versus Hintz, big save.
Eklund goal: Stars playing San Jose Sharks-like hockey! Steel, supporting his defense, pinches when he shouldn’t, giving Kunin and Eklund a 2-on-1.
7 in: Sometimes, the Eklund spin-o-rama is sound and fury, signifying nothing, but there, buys extra zone time. That was against Heiskanen too.
9 left: Looks like good Kunin defensive support for Burroughs there in NZ.
8 left: Rutta erases attacking Heiskanen. That’s a strong play.
7 left: Remenda mentions, and I agree, sometimes, simplify and get it deep by Zadina. This goes other way for Stars possession.
6 left: Good vision and find by Kunin, hitting Eklund up the middle. Kunin has had a good game so far.
Okhotiuk penalty: Puck play problems once again.
5 left: Kunin lauded again, good PK’ing shift. Playing quick tonight.
4 left: Good puck battle win by Granlund along wall.
2 left: Opportunity lost, Hoffman extra pass, then Vlasic extra pass on an outnumbered attack, Heiskanen cuts it off.
One good 12-save period and Chrona has raised his Save % from .724 to a more normal-looking .837. Good job by Chrona, hope he can have a strong game tonight, it was wrong what the Sharks did to him last start.
Lopsided because of power play, but Sharks did a good job at even strength, up 2-1 High-Danger, down 2-1 Slot Shots.
Period 2
Faksa goal: Puck squirts through Chrona, and Bailey fails to tie up Faksa.
4 left: Feels like San Jose Sharks starting to panic and hurry play, Zetterlund then Granlund turnovers on exit. Not a great momentum shift for what’s been the team’s best line. 1:21 shift for Zetterlund.
Stars 10-1 shots so far in the 2nd period. 22-7 for the game. Bailey's shot just now, 6:13 in, is Sharks' first in the period.
Hoffman goes to room, got caught with shot follow-through.
8 in: Stankoven gets a lesson, beat up the ice by Granlund, who almost dekes Oettinger into highlight heaven.
10 in: Fun exchange, Eklund vs. Pavelski on the draw, Eklund exasperated by something that maybe Pavelski is trying to pull? Anyway, that’s a bittersweet exchange for Sharks fans, I have to imagine. Too bad it’s not Pavelski showing Eklund the faceoff ropes during a practice.
9 left: Thrun can’t escape F1 pressure, but Kunin there to support.
8 left: Zadina, taking Hoffman’s place on PP, does a good job on puck battle. Deceptive strength.
Zadina goal: Good work by Okhotiuk, who forces the turnover on the forecheck.
Hoffman back, but Zetterlund helped off after a big shot block.
Zetterlund blocks a shot and can't put weight on his foot. He gingerly goes down to the hallway. #SJSharks #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/Q1qgzzJZVL
1 left: Harley does a good job cutting off Zadina one-on-one. That was impressive.
Chrona Save % tracker: 28-of-29 saves, from .724 to start the game to .864!
Period 3
Robertson goal: Just a typical San Jose Sharks penalty, a Sharks player (Zadina) under duress, he’s forced into an error (delay of game). Now Stars 30-11 shots.
4 in: Okhotiuk jumps up and has a bang-bang direction right in front of Oettinger.
9 in: Not sure the Star, but Rutta does a good job of taking the body first.
10 in: Maybe Smith didn’t mean to knock net over, but good net drive, and knocking the net off gives the Sharks a much-needed break. They were doing a lot of defending before Ferraro and Smith had a little rush.
9 left: Kunin bats it perfectly to Zadina in the middle of the ice, right in stride, easy zone entry. One of the better games that I’ve seen from Kunin.
3 left: Pretty good Chrona pass up to Zetterlund, starts a rush.
If the San Jose Sharks are going to get a point, may as well get a win for Chrona. He deserves it after his effort tonight and how they no-showed his first start.
OT
Sturm-Duclair-Thrun to start.
Great Chrona save on Stankoven breakaway!
Zadina patience and feed to Duclair on PP.
Chrona’s Save % up to .867!
