San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #59: DeBoer Reflects on Unfamiliar Sharks, Barabanov Has Day-to-Day Injury
The injuries keep piling up for the San Jose Sharks.
According to NHL Injury Viz, they’re now second in the NHL in Man Games Lost, trailing only the Vegas Golden Knights.
NHL injury summary through 1 March pic.twitter.com/kK1Ij98E6y
— NHLInjuryViz (@NHLInjuryViz) March 2, 2024
Tonight’s line-up is a representation of that, which ex-Sharks head coach and current Dallas Stars bench boss reflected upon this morning.
“It’s shocking to me, there’s only four [Sharks] that I coached. And I don’t feel that I was there that long ago,” DeBoer, who coached the San Jose Sharks from 2015 to 2020, said.
That’s Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Kevin Labanc, Ryan Carpenter, and Mario Ferraro.
“It’s been a full turnover of that group, especially with Couture and Hertl out of the line-up,” he said, referring to centers Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl, both nursing lengthy injuries.
That churn continues for the Sharks tonight, as Magnus Chrona draws his second NHL start because of Mackenzie Blackwood’s week-to-week lower-body injury, Givani Smith comes in for Alexander Barabanov’s day-to-day lower-body injury (suffered last game), and Ty Emberson sits out with a week-to-week lower-body laceration (also suffered last game).
San Jose Sharks (15-38-5)
Vlasic, coming back from his own upper-body injury, is a game-time decision in place of Emberson.
David Quinn did say that Justin Bailey will slide up in Barabanov’s place, joining Mike Hoffman on a line centered by Nico Sturm.
Dallas Stars (36-17-9)
#TexasHockey Morning Skate Update:
• Jake Oettinger starts in goal.
• No lineup changes from Thursday.
• Seguin still not skating, but improving. Not tonight, but hopeful it’s sooner than later.
• Chris Tanev, still dealing with immigration process, will not play tonight.
— Owen Newkirk (@OwenNewkirk) March 2, 2024
First Shift: Pavelski household on a roll as Stars welcome Sharks to town https://t.co/2fU5XGHarY
— Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) March 2, 2024
Where to Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Dallas Stars is 5 PM PT at American Airlines Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
Get SJHN in your inbox!
Hockey Shots
Extra Hour Hockey Training
Cathy’s Power Skating
Preview/Lines #59: DeBoer Reflects on Unfamiliar Sharks, Barabanov Has Day-to-Day Injury
How Do Sharks, Western Conference Teams Match Up as Trade Partners?
Barabanov Talks Lightsaber Collection, Being ‘Big Brother’ for Russian Sharks (+)
How Do Sharks, Eastern Conference Teams Match Up as Trade Partners?
Sharks Locker Room: Duclair Hitting Stride, Eklund Not Taking ‘Any Crap’, Emberson’s Injury
Sharks Locker Room: Quinn Says Team Needs More Size, Will
Sharks Locker Room: Bright Side of Last-Second Loss?
Moves Like Jagr: Thornton Welcome to Join Sharks Practice, Warm-Ups Before Jersey Retirement Next Year
Barabanov Scratched, Golden Knights Shut Out Sharks 4-0
Barabanov Going Wrong Way in Sharks Line-Up at Wrong Time (+)
Sharks Locker Room: Duclair Hitting Stride, Eklund Not Taking ‘Any Crap’, Emberson’s Injury
Sharks Locker Room: ‘Same Old BS’
Why Are Sharks So Easy to Play Against? How Unhappy Are the Players?
Sharks Locker Room: What Did Ricci Tell Zadina? Thrun Talks Sherwood Mistake
Sharks Locker Room: Quinn Says Team Needs More Size, Will
Sharks Team & Cap Info
SJHN on Facebook
Log In