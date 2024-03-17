San Jose Sharks
Cooley Loses NHL Debut 5-2, But Sharks Win Celebrini Bowl II
CHICAGO — The San Jose Sharks visit United Center to take on the Chicago Blackhawks.
It’s Los Gatos native Devin Cooley’s NHL debut — and it’s Celebrini Bowl II!
Ryan Carpenter and Klim Kostin scored, but the San Jose Sharks lost 5-2.
Period 1
9 in: Boy, Cooley is quick. Visually, and I’m not goalie guy, but when Grier says that Nabokov/Speer saw something in him, visually, I see it. Obviously a longshot at this point and his age, but seems like he can be at least better than his career so far. Made some big saves so far. Looks a little wild out there, but there’s talent.
Carpenter goal: Very nice work by a very talented fourth line. Labanc takes a hit to make a play, Barabanov outskates his check this time around, then Carpenter cleans up the rebound on a 2-on-1.
Ryan Carpenter revenge game: 4 of his 5 goals this year have been against former teams, 2 vs. Hawks, 2 vs. Rangers
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 17, 2024
7 left: Kostin makes a move on entry, then fires it. Misses, but he’s showing something since being here. I wonder if he could stand to shed a little weight, get a little bit quicker.
4 left: Kostin, again, with some good puck protection and distribution. Leads to a really good Granlund to Burroughs chance.
Kostin goal: Kostin roofs it off great Granlund set-up. We expect that of Granlund, but Kostin shows some touch, Mrazek never had a chance.
And in 4 games, Kostin has as many points (2-2-4) as he did in Detroit in 33 games (3-1-4)
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) March 17, 2024
San Jose Sharks were disappointed with their start last night, credit to them for getting off to a good start today.
Period 2
Really nice pull-up by Granlund on entry, end of kill, hits Sturm crashing the net. Big save.
1 in: Hard diagonal pass by Kostin, intercepted in NZ. Gotta what that. He did something similar yesterday, and it worked, but that’s not a play you want on the regular from anyone unless it’s 100 percent.
7 in: Thrun attacking down low, has a Grade-A, Granlund line again.
Kurashev goal: Hate to kick a guy when he’s down, but Labanc looks like, on backcheck, he’s the guy evening up a Hawks 3-on-2, both he and MacDonald flash toward Johnson, leaving Kurashev wide-open. Remenda says MacDonald should’ve directed traffic there too, so fair too. But I think that’s a read too.
5 left: Same with Barabanov, know he’s down on his luck too, but on entry, tries a bounce pass toward middle, great play if it works, but turnover, 2-on-1, big Cooley save. Forcing offense.
Period 3
5 in: There, long shift, I think Bordeleau needs to get it down farther instead of going for the diagonal area pass, still out, but not too far out.
7 in: I understand Johnson defending Bedard, but Addison didn’t do anything overboard. San Jose Sharks should come out with the power play…but they don’t.
8 in: Don’t like that Kostin off-sides, he should be more aware of Eklund there, I think.
9 left: Eklund turnover on exit, not an impact game for him, Reichel comes back on rush, big save.
Donato goal: Broken play, Burroughs actually deflected the slot pass, but it bounced into where Donato could gather it up. Burroughs had actually made a lot of good plays on that shift.
Korchinski goal: Point shot, but looks like there was a deflection.
Anderson goal: A frustrated Cooley throws the puck out of the net. Bad Thrun pass off San Jose Sharks’ faceoff win.
Bordeleau penalty: I don’t think Bordeleau had to take that, he had help. More stuff to learn from.
Good game for Cooley, some nice saves and the goals allowed came off high quality chances and fluky bounces. But, also, the Sharks are playing ‘must lose’ games and losing them. I’ll offer this, if Chicago winds up with the 2nd worst record and still lands the top pick, the odds off their getting the top pick last season and this would be less than 50:1. I know Chicago had a bit over 10% odds last season, but if you polled hockey fans and asked who they thought would win the Bedard lottery, 80+% would have answered Chicago. It might… Read more »
100%, but I don’t think the league will give this year’s 1st to SJ either. The league had to reboot an O6 franchise last year, and they may not be done yet. I’m worried somehow Pitt might up with #1, since they too are looking to a new era. I still want last place and a top 3 guarantee.