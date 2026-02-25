SJHN Daily: Celebrini Gets Backs to San Jose With Unusual Help, Lund & Cardwell’s Seasons Are Over

Macklin Celebrini is back in San Jose…with the assistance of the Florida Panthers.

The Canadian Olympian returned on Monday night to San Jose, was around Sharks Ice on Tuesday, and will be made available to the media on Wednesday. San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said today that he wasn’t sure if Celebrini would practice tomorrow though.

The Sharks return to play on Thursday against the Calgary Flames.

The 19-year-old had an Olympics to remember, leading the tournament with five goals and 28 shots, and showing the rest of the hockey world that he’s a player to be spoken of in the same breath as his linemates, Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon, the consensus top-two players in the world. Canada, however, lost the goal medal game to the United States, 2-1 in OT.

“I think he’s excited to turn the page and get ready to help the Sharks,” Warsofsky said.

Also, here’s how the Panthers helped the San Jose Sharks!

With Olympic hockey players flying into Miami, Zito said Panthers staff assisted with helping some of them get back home, including Macklin Celebrini. Zito said Sharks GM Mike Grier texted to thank him. "Those guys were supposed to keep him here!" Zito jokingly texted back. — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) February 24, 2026

At San Jose Hockey Now…

William Eklund talks about his inconsistent season, but he and Warsofsky are excited about how he’s going to finish this year.

Alex Wennberg and Philipp Kurashev share their Olympic experiences, and talk about Celebrini’s headline-grabbing Olympics.

However, the other San Jose Sharks’ Olympian was stuck a little longer in the East Coast.

Regenda will be back this afternoon — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 24, 2026

Other Sharks News…

Per @NickNollen,

– Filip Bystedt back after 5 games where he was dealing with an upper body injury #thefutureisteal — Madison Montez (@MadsMontez) February 25, 2026

Barracuda have updated this, saying Bowers’s recovery timeline in 6 weeks, so he may come back before the end of the year — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) February 24, 2026

Yaroslav Askarov is excited to take on any role for a Russian Olympic hockey team.

Watch the full video 📺https://t.co/0BcrzNyRbw — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) February 24, 2026

Five San Jose Sharks’ storylines as they return to play.

There’s no time to waste. ⏰ Watch Will Smith’s Teal Talk with @BrodieBz: https://t.co/3zl3U8FpfL pic.twitter.com/U701IHSxmp — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) February 24, 2026

Around the NHL…

Mikko Rantanen, injured at the Olympics, should be back before the end of the season. How about Sidney Crosby, who missed Canada’s last two games?

The Colorado Avalanche have traded Samuel Girard to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Matvei Michkov spoke the Flyers media today.

Barkov has been very generous with this hospital. Today announced a new seven-figure donation https://t.co/ocynN7h2uO — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 24, 2026

Juraj Slafkovsky was a force for Slovakia at the Olympics.

The Florida Panthers have a lot of Olympians, but they also have a lot of ground to make up in the playoff race.

Team USA in the Oval Office! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Nq3OURxK5k — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) February 24, 2026

The U.S. men's hockey team won gold — and then lost the room. A column on fragile, fleeting unity and an historic team that let its moment drift into political manipulation:https://t.co/aBgsBSwjKm — Jerry Brewer (@JerryBrewer) February 24, 2026