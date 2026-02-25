Connect with us

SJHN Daily: Celebrini Gets Backs to San Jose With Unusual Help, Lund & Cardwell’s Seasons Are Over

5 hours ago

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Macklin Celebrini is back in San Jose…with the assistance of the Florida Panthers.

The Canadian Olympian returned on Monday night to San Jose, was around Sharks Ice on Tuesday, and will be made available to the media on Wednesday. San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said today that he wasn’t sure if Celebrini would practice tomorrow though.

The Sharks return to play on Thursday against the Calgary Flames.

The 19-year-old had an Olympics to remember, leading the tournament with five goals and 28 shots, and showing the rest of the hockey world that he’s a player to be spoken of in the same breath as his linemates, Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon, the consensus top-two players in the world. Canada, however, lost the goal medal game to the United States, 2-1 in OT.

“I think he’s excited to turn the page and get ready to help the Sharks,” Warsofsky said.

Also, here’s how the Panthers helped the San Jose Sharks!

At San Jose Hockey Now…

William Eklund talks about his inconsistent season, but he and Warsofsky are excited about how he’s going to finish this year.

Alex Wennberg and Philipp Kurashev share their Olympic experiences, and talk about Celebrini’s headline-grabbing Olympics.

However, the other San Jose Sharks’ Olympian was stuck a little longer in the East Coast.

Other Sharks News…

Yaroslav Askarov is excited to take on any role for a Russian Olympic hockey team.

Five San Jose Sharks’ storylines as they return to play.

Around the NHL…

Mikko Rantanen, injured at the Olympics, should be back before the end of the season. How about Sidney Crosby, who missed Canada’s last two games?

The Colorado Avalanche have traded Samuel Girard to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Matvei Michkov spoke the Flyers media today.

Juraj Slafkovsky was a force for Slovakia at the Olympics.

The Florida Panthers have a lot of Olympians, but they also have a lot of ground to make up in the playoff race.

Zeke

lotta stuff in this post, but I’m noting both Cardwell and Lund done for the season for the ‘Cuda.

That’s really is going to hurt the team. Not sure if Cardwell was in line for some NHL time, but gotta think Lund was near the top of the list.

