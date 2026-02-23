Eklund Talks Inconsistent Season, How To Finish It Strong (+)

William Eklund doesn’t want to talk about his Olympic snub anymore.

The young Swedish star acknowledges, however, that he hasn’t had the season that he’s wanted for the San Jose Sharks.

But post-Olympic break, he’s focused on finishing this campaign strong, just like he started it.

“My individual goals, just play a complete game every night. Be really consistent in my game,” Eklund told San Jose Hockey Now about his goals to close this year. “And in that way, help our team get into the playoffs.”

Eklund has also made some subtle improvements to his game this season, per Stathletes’ micro-stats, which he hopes will lead to more production.

Also, head coach Ryan Warsofsky shared why he’s very bullish about Eklund headed into the stretch run.