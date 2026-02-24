Wennberg Still Getting Over Olympic Loss, Jokes About Son’s Allegiance to Celebrini

Alex Wennberg is still feeling his and Sweden’s Olympics quarterfinal loss to the United States.

“Right now, it’s tough to reflect on it,” Wennberg, who got back to San Jose on Friday, told San Jose Hockey Now.

Sweden’s results in group play against Finland and Slovakia meant they were third in the group, setting up the tougher-than-usual quarters match-up with eventual gold medal winner US on Feb. 18. He added that Sweden didn’t play their best in the important moments of the tournament.

Wennberg said there weren’t a lot of opportunities to experience everything the Olympics had to offer – Sweden played five games in seven days, and in Milan, the hockey teams were separate from any of the outdoor sports in Cortina and the surrounding mountains.

“We were there for one job, to focus on that,” Wennberg said.

But now, his focus is on the San Jose Sharks, and the team’s playoff push.

Wennberg said the Olympics felt like playoff hockey, with everyone stepping up to a high level, and he wants to bring that back to San Jose.

“There’s four of us that played Olympics,” Wennberg said. “You bring that pace, that energy, and that vibe and get the other guys involved.”

So the main focus for Wennberg was hockey, but he did still have a couple moments to take it all in.

His parents, wife, and kids all made the trip to the Milan to watch him represent his country. Wennberg said his kids are “obsessed with hockey right now.”

His kids are also big Macklin Celebrini fans. His wife Felicia had joked that his children’s allegiances were divided between their dad and the young San Jose Sharks superstar. But without a Canada vs. Sweden matchup, their loyalty was never tested.

“They were eager about Team Sweden, but every time Mack played they were always excited. My [four-year-old] son knows he’s wearing 17, so every time he saw him on TV, he was screaming and yelling for him. It’s awesome to see that he’s a big fan of Mack.”

But beyond the hockey, Wennberg said the Swedes were most excited to watch their country dominate in the skiing events. Sweden finished seventh in the medal count, with 18 total medals and 8 golds. Every medal came in either a ski event or a curling event.

“We were sitting in the locker room watching them,” Wennberg said. “We would have loved to watch them live, but with the travel, it didn’t work out.”

When it comes to curling, Wennberg said he wasn’t going to get into the cheating accusations between Sweden and Canada – but he also noted that video doesn’t lie.

But overall, the experience was exciting for the veteran San Jose Sharks center and his family.

“The whole experience, it’s a lot about hockey, but just to take it all in,” he said. “We’re in Milan in the middle of the hockey season playing best-on-best in a great city, family and friends are there. So you just try to soak in the whole experience.”