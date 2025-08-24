SJHN Daily: Celebrini, Smith, Askarov Stand Out in NHL EDGE Stats

Notable NHL Edge stats among San Jose Sharks player were released this week.

Macklin Celebrini was already at the top of the game in several categories last season, but there’s one where he particularly shines.

In midrange shots on goal, Celebrini sits in second place in the NHL, just behind Nathan McKinnon, with 117.

He’s also, no surprise, really fast…but now we have the numbers behind it.

For the San Jose Sharks, Yaroslav Askarov and Will Smith’s stats also stood out on the NHL Edge leaderboards.

Smith’s shot, based on the numbers, might be underrated.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Sheng Peng‘s NHL food guide for what to eat on the road.

Macklin Celebrini is already a top-20 NHL center?

Other Sharks News…

It was San Jose Sharks day yesterday at NHL.com: Which Sharks are the best picks for your fantasy team and which Shark is a breakout candidate?

The NHL ranked the Sharks’ top prospects and gave an inside look at the team ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

What three questions face the Sharks as the start of the season approaches?

Could Celebrini earn a spot on Team Canada‘s Olympics roster?

Brodie Brazil talked to Jeff Marek about the upcoming season.

Celebrini could be ready for a 100-point season?

Around The NHL…

Which trades have been the Pittsburgh Penguins’ worst of the Sidney Crosby era?

The Colorado Avalanche have an upcoming Alumni Game.

What are Mackenzie Blackwood‘s chances of making Team Canada’s Olympics roster.

Matthew Tkachuk will miss the start of the season after a surgery.

The Minnesota Wild have re-signed Marco Rossi.

A group of players taking part in the NHL/NHLPA’s European Player Media tour attended an AC Milan game.

Caroline Klein, the CCO for both the Utah Mammoth and Utah Jazz, died this week.

William Nylander discusses Mitch Marner’s departure.

What might Connor McDavid’s next contract look like?