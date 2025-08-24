Links
SJHN Daily: Celebrini, Smith, Askarov Stand Out in NHL EDGE Stats
Notable NHL Edge stats among San Jose Sharks player were released this week.
Macklin Celebrini was already at the top of the game in several categories last season, but there’s one where he particularly shines.
In midrange shots on goal, Celebrini sits in second place in the NHL, just behind Nathan McKinnon, with 117.
He’s also, no surprise, really fast…but now we have the numbers behind it.
For the San Jose Sharks, Yaroslav Askarov and Will Smith’s stats also stood out on the NHL Edge leaderboards.
Smith’s shot, based on the numbers, might be underrated.
Sheng Peng‘s NHL food guide for what to eat on the road.
Macklin Celebrini is already a top-20 NHL center?
It was San Jose Sharks day yesterday at NHL.com: Which Sharks are the best picks for your fantasy team and which Shark is a breakout candidate?
The NHL ranked the Sharks’ top prospects and gave an inside look at the team ahead of the 2025-2026 season.
What three questions face the Sharks as the start of the season approaches?
Could Celebrini earn a spot on Team Canada‘s Olympics roster?
Brodie Brazil talked to Jeff Marek about the upcoming season.
Celebrini could be ready for a 100-point season?
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) August 22, 2025
Which trades have been the Pittsburgh Penguins’ worst of the Sidney Crosby era?
The Colorado Avalanche have an upcoming Alumni Game.
What are Mackenzie Blackwood‘s chances of making Team Canada’s Olympics roster.
Matthew Tkachuk will miss the start of the season after a surgery.
The Minnesota Wild have re-signed Marco Rossi.
A group of players taking part in the NHL/NHLPA’s European Player Media tour attended an AC Milan game.
Caroline Klein, the CCO for both the Utah Mammoth and Utah Jazz, died this week.
William Nylander discusses Mitch Marner’s departure.
What might Connor McDavid’s next contract look like?
I have to imagine Smith’s shot will only get better as he develops strength. It’s already impressive that he can beat goalies clean from distance. If he adds a good one-timer to his strong wrister and elite cross-ice passing abilities, he’s going to be an absolute weapon.
Been thinking about the rebuild and where its headed. So I wrote out a line-up for the Sharks 2030 based on players in house now + 1 (very) high pick in the upcoming draft Smith-McKinney-Eklund Celebrini-Halttunen-Graf Misa-Chernyshov-Musty Bystedt-Ostapchuk-Giles Verhoeff-Mukh Thompson-Dickinson Pohlkamp-Wang Askarov A lot has to go right with developing players, but nothing on this list is a long-shot, except maybe getting that RHD in the 2026 draft. Wang might not be ready by then (he turns 23 in 2030), but he’ll be close. Giles is the only one who’ll be 30, everyone else in their 20’s Each of the… Read more »
Future could be bright if things shake out this way. And its not too hard too imagine that happening.
Fair to conclude from your projected lineup that you don’t see Cagnoni’s AHL success translating to the NHL? I’d like him to succeed and his AHL numbers as a rookie were noteworthy to say the least, but I’m not sure yet whether he makes the NHL jump.
Also on the D side, looks like you’re seeing Sahlin-Wallenius being outlasted by Thompson (who I like), and surpassed by Wang (who is such a wild card I don’t know what to think yet).
I joked that the only person who likes Thompson more than me is his mother. I see Thompson as a complimentary player, the kind that works well with others. It’s how I see forward lines and d-pairs more broadly. Each needs its own chemistry guy. In the pairings, I see Thompson and Mukh as chemistry guys with skills that enable their partners to max out their abilities. Same as I see Graf and McKinney on forward lines. Same as I saw Alexander Barabanov when he was on the line with Hertl and Meier. Cagnoni definitely has a shot, though I’d… Read more »
The Sharks day on NHL.com was wild. No surprises in the top 3 and I agree with Cherny at #4 but even as a Cagnoni truther, having him at #5 over Musty is cuckoo bananas