What Has To Go Right for Sharks To Make Playoffs?

It’s been a long time since the San Jose Sharks have had this high a ceiling as a team.

So how high can they go next year?

It’s also the San Jose Sharks that we’re talking about — worst team in the league for back-to-back seasons — so we also have to discuss how low that they can go.

What are some realistic best and worst-case scenarios for the San Jose Sharks next season? We’re going to avoid obvious worst-case situations like injuries.

Let’s start with what could go right.

Youngsters Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, William Eklund, and Yaroslav Askarov all have high-end talent, and could take a star-making step this fall.

A high-end projection for Celebrini might be a sophomore leap a la Steven Stamkos in 2009-10: If so, the 2024 No. 1 pick could approach 100 points.

Smith and Eklund could hit 60-70 points.

Askarov has the ability to put together a Calder Trophy-worthy campaign a la Dustin Wolf last year.