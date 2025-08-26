San Jose Sharks
What Has To Go Right for Sharks To Make Playoffs?
It’s been a long time since the San Jose Sharks have had this high a ceiling as a team.
So how high can they go next year?
It’s also the San Jose Sharks that we’re talking about — worst team in the league for back-to-back seasons — so we also have to discuss how low that they can go.
What are some realistic best and worst-case scenarios for the San Jose Sharks next season? We’re going to avoid obvious worst-case situations like injuries.
Let’s start with what could go right.
Youngsters Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, William Eklund, and Yaroslav Askarov all have high-end talent, and could take a star-making step this fall.
A high-end projection for Celebrini might be a sophomore leap a la Steven Stamkos in 2009-10: If so, the 2024 No. 1 pick could approach 100 points.
Smith and Eklund could hit 60-70 points.
Askarov has the ability to put together a Calder Trophy-worthy campaign a la Dustin Wolf last year.
I think around the 5th or 6th pick is most is likely this year and that’s an improvement of 20-25 points
Disagree. If they don’t have any major injuries I think they finish around 9-12th pick. I think Wario is that good of a coach.
Pretty simple, get the team GAA from 4 to -3 and you give yourself a really good chance
My realistic hope is that the net goals this year will be about -50 instead of -100 last year and -150 the previous year. I think that would get us pretty close to hockey .500 even
Sharks are a 70-ish point team, though the error bars on this are pretty large. Guys like Leddy and Klingberg could substantially exceed modest expectations of guys coming off injury. Askarov isn’t a complete mystery at the NHL level, it could be rough or he could be a stud. There’s the GMMG wildcard in this, because he’s not one to let things sit. Last season, he traded away 10 players in season and he might decide to get assets if guys like Leddy, Skinner and so forth exceed expectations and bring back a solid return. I’ll note that the Sharks… Read more »