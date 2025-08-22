SJHN Daily: Armstrong on Celebrini’s Olympic Case, Sharks Star a Top-20 NHL Center?

Is Macklin Celebrini already a top-20 center in the NHL?

He is, according to NHL Network. The 2024 San Jose Sharks’ first-overall pick was ranked 19th on their recent list ahead of 20th-ranked Sam Bennett and big names like Anze Kopitar, Elias Pettersson, Dylan Strome, and Anthony Cirelli.

Our Top 20 Centers Right Now list has a total of:

• 12 Stanley Cups

• 5 Conn Smythe Trophies

• 10 Ted Lindsay Awards

• 8 Hart Trophies

• 8 Art Ross Trophies

• 7 Maurice Richard Trophies

• 3 Selke Trophies What do you think of our list?@NHL | #NHLTopPlayers pic.twitter.com/7xSsx0hpuh — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) August 20, 2025

Celebrini is competing with many of the listed centers for a spot on Canada’s roster for the 2026 Olympics.

Last season, the rookie finished third in Calder Trophy voting and scored 25 goals and 63 points in 70 games. Beyond that, Macklin Celebrini also has high-end puck-carrying and defensive abilities, as a recent San Jose Hockey Now deep-dive with Stathletes micro-stats showed.

Do you think Celebrini is already one of the top centers in the NHL?

