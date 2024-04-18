Preview/Lines #82: Los Gatos Vs. Gilroy in Calgary, Quinn Praises Burroughs’s Leadership

David Quinn praised Kyle Burroughs’s leadership today.

When asked about how Mikael Granlund and Luke Kunin have emerged as leaders in the Sharks room after the Tomas Hertl trade and Logan Couture injury, unprompted, Quinn brought up Burroughs.

“He’s a guy who works hard and the guys have respect for [him], for sure. Everybody sees it. That’s infectious,” Quinn said.

Quinn wasn’t equating Burroughs with captain Couture and alternate captains Mario Ferraro, Granlund, and Kunin, but it was noteworthy.

Burroughs, signed to a three-year contract last summer, has been a reliable source of physicality for the Sharks’ blueline, leading the team in Hits. He’s also set career-high in games (72) and ATOI (19:09).

San Jose Sharks (19-53-9)

Cooley will start again. Per Quinn, it should be the same line-up as last game:

Calgary Flames (37-39-5)

Dustin Wolf starting tonight’s season finale vs. San Jose. #Flames — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) April 18, 2024

Los Gatos native Cooley will take on Gilroy native Dustin Wolf for the first time.

Where to Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Calgary Flames is 6 PM PT at Scotiabank Saddledome. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.