Preview/Lines #82: Los Gatos Vs. Gilroy in Calgary, Quinn Praises Burroughs’s Leadership
David Quinn praised Kyle Burroughs’s leadership today.
When asked about how Mikael Granlund and Luke Kunin have emerged as leaders in the Sharks room after the Tomas Hertl trade and Logan Couture injury, unprompted, Quinn brought up Burroughs.
“He’s a guy who works hard and the guys have respect for [him], for sure. Everybody sees it. That’s infectious,” Quinn said.
Quinn wasn’t equating Burroughs with captain Couture and alternate captains Mario Ferraro, Granlund, and Kunin, but it was noteworthy.
Burroughs, signed to a three-year contract last summer, has been a reliable source of physicality for the Sharks’ blueline, leading the team in Hits. He’s also set career-high in games (72) and ATOI (19:09).
San Jose Sharks (19-53-9)
Cooley will start again. Per Quinn, it should be the same line-up as last game:
Calgary Flames (37-39-5)
Dustin Wolf starting tonight’s season finale vs. San Jose. #Flames
Los Gatos native Cooley will take on Gilroy native Dustin Wolf for the first time.
Where to Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Calgary Flames is 6 PM PT at Scotiabank Saddledome. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
I really like the Endinlund line. I wasn’t really expecting anything out of Granlund and not much from Zetterlund either, but both have played some pretty good hockey this season.
If lines 1-3 here were lines 2-4 behind a legit top unit, this wouldn’t be a bad looking forward group. That won’t get fixed this summer, but it’s provides a glimpse into the future if players like Smith and Musty hit.