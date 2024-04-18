Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Preview/Lines #82: Los Gatos Vs. Gilroy in Calgary, Quinn Praises Burroughs’s Leadership

Published

3 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Hockey Shots

David Quinn praised Kyle Burroughs’s leadership today.

When asked about how Mikael Granlund and Luke Kunin have emerged as leaders in the Sharks room after the Tomas Hertl trade and Logan Couture injury, unprompted, Quinn brought up Burroughs.

“He’s a guy who works hard and the guys have respect for [him], for sure. Everybody sees it. That’s infectious,” Quinn said.

Quinn wasn’t equating Burroughs with captain Couture and alternate captains Mario Ferraro, Granlund, and Kunin, but it was noteworthy.

Burroughs, signed to a three-year contract last summer, has been a reliable source of physicality for the Sharks’ blueline, leading the team in Hits. He’s also set career-high in games (72) and ATOI (19:09).

San Jose Sharks (19-53-9)

Cooley will start again. Per Quinn, it should be the same line-up as last game:

Calgary Flames (37-39-5)

Los Gatos native Cooley will take on Gilroy native Dustin Wolf for the first time.

Where to Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Calgary Flames is 6 PM PT at Scotiabank Saddledome. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.

Welcome to your new home for San Jose Sharks breaking news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and don't forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all of our members-only content from Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.
Related Topics:
2 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Just Steve

I really like the Endinlund line. I wasn’t really expecting anything out of Granlund and not much from Zetterlund either, but both have played some pretty good hockey this season.

0
Reply
Joseph

If lines 1-3 here were lines 2-4 behind a legit top unit, this wouldn’t be a bad looking forward group. That won’t get fixed this summer, but it’s provides a glimpse into the future if players like Smith and Musty hit.

0
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

SJHN on Facebook

Meta