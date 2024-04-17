SJHN Daily: Leonard Stays in School, Will Smith Next? Kunin Is Sharks’ King Clancy Nominee

Ryan Leonard isn’t coming out, does that mean the same for Will Smith?

Today, the Washington Capitals announced that the 2023 eighth-overall pick is staying at Boston College another year.

President of hockey operations & general manager Brian MacLellan today issued the following statement regarding Capitals prospect Ryan Leonard’s decision to return to Boston College for his sophomore season.#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/66SVNbn4O5 — x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 17, 2024

Now, all eyes are on San Jose Sharks prospect Smith, Leonard’s BC center and fourth-overall pick of the 2023 Draft, and New York Rangers prospect Gabe Perreault, the third member of that line and the No. 23 pick of the 2023 Draft.

The vaunted trio, who helped lead the Eagles to the national championship game and USA to a World Junior Championships gold, put up a mind-boggling 75 goals and 116 assists between them, in a 41-game schedule this season.

They have unfinished business, losing the title game 2-0 to the University of Denver last Saturday.

