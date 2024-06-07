Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Scouts Talk Forwards That Sharks Could Draft at No. 14 (+)

Published

40 mins ago

on

Credit: USA Hockey

BUFFALO — We know who the San Jose Sharks are going to pick No. 1, but it’s hard to read who they might select at No. 14.

It’s clear that the Sharks need to add a high-end defenseman to their system, but the consensus best blueliners of the 2024 Draft, Zeev Buium, Sam Dickinson, Artyom Levshunov, Zayne Parekh, Anton Silayev, or Carter Yakemchuk, will probably be gone by No. 14.

So could the San Jose Sharks take a chance on a perhaps next tier of defenseman like Adam Jiricek, Stian Solberg, or EJ Emery?

Scouts Share 4 Defensemen Sharks Should Consider at No. 14 (+)

Or could a possible top forward prospect slip to the Sharks, if there’s an expected run on defensemen?

I talked with three NHL scouts about forwards who could slip to the San Jose Sharks at No. 14, from unlikely to more likely.

Here’s what they’re saying about Beckett Sennecke, Tij Iginla, Konsta Helenius, Berkly Catton, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, Cole Eiserman, Trevor Connolly, and Jett Luchanko.

This content is for SJHN+ subscribers only. Get this exclusive content and an ad-free experience for only $4.49 per month or get your first year for just $39.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

Meta