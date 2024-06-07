Scouts Talk Forwards That Sharks Could Draft at No. 14 (+)

BUFFALO — We know who the San Jose Sharks are going to pick No. 1, but it’s hard to read who they might select at No. 14.

It’s clear that the Sharks need to add a high-end defenseman to their system, but the consensus best blueliners of the 2024 Draft, Zeev Buium, Sam Dickinson, Artyom Levshunov, Zayne Parekh, Anton Silayev, or Carter Yakemchuk, will probably be gone by No. 14.

So could the San Jose Sharks take a chance on a perhaps next tier of defenseman like Adam Jiricek, Stian Solberg, or EJ Emery?

Or could a possible top forward prospect slip to the Sharks, if there’s an expected run on defensemen?

I talked with three NHL scouts about forwards who could slip to the San Jose Sharks at No. 14, from unlikely to more likely.

Here’s what they’re saying about Beckett Sennecke, Tij Iginla, Konsta Helenius, Berkly Catton, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, Cole Eiserman, Trevor Connolly, and Jett Luchanko.