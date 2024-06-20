Insider Not Worried About Sharks Being on Goodrow’s No-Trade List

Elliotte Friedman confirmed that the San Jose Sharks were on Barclay Goodrow’s 15-Team No-Trade List.

That’s what Larry Brooks reported yesterday, after the Sharks claimed Goodrow off waivers. That’s how the New York Rangers, who signed Goodrow to a six-year, $21.85 million contract in 2021, got around that NTC.

So the San Jose Sharks are on the hook for the next three years of Goodrow’s contract at $3.642 million AAV…and Goodrow doesn’t want to be here.

At least, not yet.

Friedman stressed, on “The Jeff Marek Show” today, that from what he’s heard, Goodrow is “sour” at the Rangers— not the Sharks — for not giving him more of a heads-up about their Machiavellian maneuver.

“I have heard that one of the reasons he is upset,” Friedman said, “is that he didn’t find out until right before he was put on waivers.”

As for the San Jose Sharks?

“I suspect that [GM Mike] Grier knew that Goodrow wasn’t crazy about the whole thing,” Friedman speculated.

But the Sharks, in their desire to add winning influences around their youth, claimed Goodrow anyway.

Of course, it’s understandable for Goodrow to be upset. Besides the Rangers undercutting his NTC with apparently little warning, the two-time Stanley Cup winner has also participated in five of the last six Conference Finals.

The last-place San Jose Sharks aren’t likely to be a playoff team for a while.

But on the other hand, San Jose is a familiar place for the ex-Shark, he should get plenty of playing time after getting dropped to the fourth line this past season, and things are looking up for a franchise that will get the first-overall pick of the 2024 Draft.

Being entrusted with a key role in the re-establishment of the Sharks’ winning culture is rewarding too, if Goodrow is willing to embrace that challenge. In his own way, Grier is showing Goodrow a lot of respect.

Friedman seems to think that Goodrow will come around.

“You’ve got to massage things a little bit,” he said. “Goodrow’s a pro, he’s a great pro. This will all get sorted out.”

Goodrow, after all, is a team-first guy, even if he might be unhappy right now: “I’m sure he will put this all behind him.”