San Jose Sharks
Insider Not Worried About Sharks Being on Goodrow’s No-Trade List
Elliotte Friedman confirmed that the San Jose Sharks were on Barclay Goodrow’s 15-Team No-Trade List.
That’s what Larry Brooks reported yesterday, after the Sharks claimed Goodrow off waivers. That’s how the New York Rangers, who signed Goodrow to a six-year, $21.85 million contract in 2021, got around that NTC.
REPORT: Goodrow Unhappy With Rangers, Are Sharks on His No-Trade List?
So the San Jose Sharks are on the hook for the next three years of Goodrow’s contract at $3.642 million AAV…and Goodrow doesn’t want to be here.
At least, not yet.
Friedman stressed, on “The Jeff Marek Show” today, that from what he’s heard, Goodrow is “sour” at the Rangers— not the Sharks — for not giving him more of a heads-up about their Machiavellian maneuver.
“I have heard that one of the reasons he is upset,” Friedman said, “is that he didn’t find out until right before he was put on waivers.”
As for the San Jose Sharks?
“I suspect that [GM Mike] Grier knew that Goodrow wasn’t crazy about the whole thing,” Friedman speculated.
But the Sharks, in their desire to add winning influences around their youth, claimed Goodrow anyway.
Of course, it’s understandable for Goodrow to be upset. Besides the Rangers undercutting his NTC with apparently little warning, the two-time Stanley Cup winner has also participated in five of the last six Conference Finals.
The last-place San Jose Sharks aren’t likely to be a playoff team for a while.
But on the other hand, San Jose is a familiar place for the ex-Shark, he should get plenty of playing time after getting dropped to the fourth line this past season, and things are looking up for a franchise that will get the first-overall pick of the 2024 Draft.
Being entrusted with a key role in the re-establishment of the Sharks’ winning culture is rewarding too, if Goodrow is willing to embrace that challenge. In his own way, Grier is showing Goodrow a lot of respect.
Friedman seems to think that Goodrow will come around.
“You’ve got to massage things a little bit,” he said. “Goodrow’s a pro, he’s a great pro. This will all get sorted out.”
Goodrow, after all, is a team-first guy, even if he might be unhappy right now: “I’m sure he will put this all behind him.”
Barclay deserves a chance to think it all over before all the media types on “local” podcasts harshly criticize Mike Grier’s decision. I value much more folks with true hockey knowledge and simply hope an expect that this is simply a piece with no real downside and could be a fit that helps the overall team development.
Goodrow seems to be a professional and hope he see’s it that way. Time will tell.
Goodrow can have five minutes of pout time.
Goodrow will be fine. Not $3.6mil worth, but … If a player wants out, the fastest way out is to play great hockey. And hope someone else has a contract they want to be rid of — like the Pens did with Granlund. Stepping into the wayback machine, I was among the earliest on the ‘Goodrow might be something’ train. Recall watching him in a preseason game.The guy everyone was interested in was Goldobin. Goodrow was his linemate and it seemed that whenever Goldobin did something good, it was Goodrow that made the play work. Pretty sure I had to… Read more »
Well said. Also enjoyed that story, I was at what may well have been the same preseason game because I remember it the same exact way. He was making a lot happen. It was still a while before we saw him in the NHL full time but that preseason performance always stuck with me.
One thing GMs are dealing with are all the no trade/move clauses. A decade ago, they were rare. But now they’re all over the place and it seems a high % of players in the $3mil+ range have some level of control. When I looked at alternatives for trading Hertl, there was a path for most every playoff team without running into a movement clause. But there were a lot of guys who were restricted on most every team. Teams like Dallas and Toronto each had movement restrictions on double digit players. Or put another way, if Barclay Goodrow is… Read more »