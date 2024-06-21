SJHN Daily: Who Is Peters Picking for Sharks in Latest Mock Draft? 2024-25 Preseason Schedule Out!

The San Jose Sharks’ 2024-25 schedule is coming together.

Yesterday, the Sharks released their pre-season schedule:

Before that, they’ll participate in the Rookie Faceoff in Los Angeles with the Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, San Jose Sharks, Utah Hockey Club, and Vegas Golden Knights

Per Mayor’s Manor, this prospects tourney is “trending toward games being played Sept. 13-16.”

2024-25 promises to be a season to remember for the San Jose Sharks, from the likely NHL debuts of Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith to Joe Thornton’s jersey retirement night. But we’ll have to wait a little longer for the reveal of the regular season schedule.

At San Jose Hockey Now…

The San Jose Sharks’ plan to “insulate” Celebrini and Smith is coming together, in their pursuit of Cam Atkinson, and acquisitions of Barclay Goodrow and Ty Dellandrea. These three all represent the same type of player.

SJHN’s league sources like what the Sharks are doing, claiming veteran Barclay Goodrow off waivers and trading for young Ty Dellandrea.

Elliotte Friedman isn’t too worried about Goodrow having the San Jose Sharks on his No-Trade List.

Ryan Warsofsky is the Sharks’ new head coach! My takeaways from Ryan Warsofsky‘s introductory press conference and what hockey people like Spencer Carbery and Wendell Young are saying about the new San Jose Sharks‘ bench boss.

Which 2024 Draft prospects would Keegan trade the San Jose Sharks‘ No. 14, 33, and 42 picks for? Rhymes with “believe”!

Other Sharks News…

Quentin Musty and Brandon Svoboda make Team USA for the 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase.

Henry Thrun chats with Ted Ramey about new San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky.

Sophia Kunin, after winning the PWHL championship, has retired from hockey.

The Sharks donated $56,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank.

Get to know new San Jose Barracuda defenseman Braden Hache.

The San Jose Sharks and Wichita Thunder continue their affiliation agreement.

Around the NHL…

It was a quiet Thursday after a wacky Wednesday of transactions: Besides the Sharks’ moves, the Los Angeles Kings traded Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Washington Capitals for Darcy Kuemper, and the Calgary Flames sent Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils for a top-10 protected 2025 first-round pick and Kevin Bahl.

The Florida Panthers will make this Game Six line-up change…Paul Maurice won’t say it, but the pressure is on the Panthers, who are up 3-2 in the Final, but are on the verge of blowing a 3-0 lead.

Connor McDavid is five points away from Wayne Gretzky’s playoff scoring record (47 points) and two points away from Gretzky’s Stanley Cup Final scoring record (13).

Jeff Skinner could get bought out?

Chris Peters releases his latest two-round mock draft.