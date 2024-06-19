San Jose Sharks
REPORTS: ‘Belief’ Sharks Will Claim Goodrow, ‘Trade Interest’ in Atkinson?
If the reports are accurate, the San Jose Sharks’ off-season plan is becoming clear.
It looks like GM Mike Grier is prioritizing will over skill, perhaps in the forms of Cam Atkinson and Barclay Goodrow.
Atkinson is a six-time 20-goal scorer, even surpassing 30 twice, so he’s got plenty of skill. At 5-foot-8 though, it’s just as much his will, his fearlessness around the net that has brought him success.
The 35-year-old, who didn’t play all of the 2022-23 season with a herniated disc, slumped to just 13 goals this year, a career-low for a full season. The Philadelphia Flyers appear to be trying to off-load the last year of his contract, $5.875 million AAV.
According to Darren Dreger, San Jose has “trade interest, but sources say Atkinson isn’t keen on a move to the Sharks. Philly will eat a good chunk of the final year of his contract. Buyout is also an option, as is keeping him in the mix.”
Atkinson has a 10-Team No-Trade List, maybe San Jose is on that.
But perhaps Atkinson will change his mind over the summer? The relentless heart-and-soul winger would add some much-needed pushback to the cellar-dwelling San Jose Sharks. San Jose Hockey Now sources agree that he’s the exact type of player that you want around your youngsters, the likes of Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, and William Eklund.
He’s not a bad bet to return to his 20-goal ways with plenty of playing time in San Jose too.
While Goodrow doesn’t have Atkinson’s skill, there’s no doubt that he has every bit the will.
Goodrow went from an undrafted free agent, signed by the San Jose Sharks in 2014, to a back-to-back Stanley Cup winner with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021. He wasn’t just a passenger on those title runs either — he was entrusted to protect leads in the last seconds of both championship-clinching games.
Goodrow, 31, was just waived by the New York Rangers, with three years left on his contract at $3.642 million AAV. This was after an up-and-down campaign: On one hand, Goodrow scored six goals in 16 playoff games. On the other hand, this followed a regular season where he scored just four goals in 80 contests.
But like Atkinson, Goodrow is the exact presence that you want in the locker room to guide your youth.
Mollie Walker of the NY Post reported that “there is belief there is a pre-arranged deal for the Sharks to claim Goodrow.”
If so, claiming Goodrow and chasing Atkinson would represent a different look than Grier’s work last summer, which seemed to lean more into skill than will with the likes of offense-first wingers like Anthony Duclair, Mike Hoffman, and Filip Zadina. Reportedly, the Sharks also tried to sign UFA Vladimir Tarasenko.
Grier did find skill and will in Mikael Granlund, perhaps he can find a couple more two-way forces like that this summer?
Goodrow and Atkinson would be a step in the right direction.
If the Rangers and Sharks had a deal for the Sharks to pick up Goodrow on waivers, it seems the Rangers owe the Sharks something. I doubt Grier would take on all of Goodrow’s contract for nothing. They probably just had to go the waiver route to get around Goodrow’s M-NTC. If the Sharks do pick up Goodrow, I wonder if there will be a subsequent Rangers / Sharks trade in which SJ recoups value for the Goodrow cap dump. Maybe a trade involving Kakko, Chytil, Lindgren, or Trouba?
Sharks need to reach the cap floor for probably the next 3 seasons. Taking on Goodrow fills out the bottom 6, preventing younger more skilled forwards from toiling away there. Sure they might be overpaying Goodrow, but if you need to spend the money there are plenty of worse ways to spend it
My guess is that the reference to a handshake deal is what will transpire IF Goodrow clears waivers. It’s unlikely anyone will snap him up at full price, but they have to try. If it doesn’t work, they ship assets to San Jose for taking Goodrow’s contract. Maybe they even retain. I think the Rangers are just exploring their options in order of convenience – waivers first, trade second, buyout third.
I would assume so. I would guess that Goodrow has the Sharks and/or other teams on his NTC so the Rangers are putting him on waivers to get around that.
If that report is correct then the Sharks will pick him up and then another trade will happen where it will look like an overpay on the NYR side but then if you combine Goodrow + the other player it’s more of a “fair” deal.
I don’t think I quite buy the NTC workaround angle because I don’t think Grier would want someone here who doesn’t want to be.
Why would the Sharks want a 5’8″ forward who missed an entire year then slumped? The Sharks have too many small forwards already: Gushchin, Bordeleau, Elkund, Smith.
Maybe the flyers throws in a sweetener just get rid of the cap hit?
To show those young small forwards how to survive and thrive in the NHL.
I heard Atkinson is a pillar of the community and just one hell of a human being. When we are in last place next year and teams are loading up for a playoff run it’s going to be impossible to sell goodie with that contract. Why not let him get bought out then over pay him for one year so he’ll actually come here? He’s gona have a lot of interest at the deadline
Let’s say the Rangers retain a million on Goodrow in a trade. The Sharks get a retention slot back at the end of this season. At the TDL in 2025-26, they can make Goodrow a $1.3M player. That’s a very moveable asset.
I agree that Atkinson isn’t an ideal fit for what the Sharks need, but he’s played 7x more NHL games than the four you’ve listed combined. I would guess that’s the reason.
Goodrow would be additive, but I’m not sure about Atkinson. Sounds like another reclamation project that’s very unlikely to pan out. Herniated discs are serious business. He will never be the player he once was. 13 goals and 30 points isn’t enough production, those are Hoffman numbers. The Sharks need to bring in a couple bonafide top-six forwards and they have the cap space to do it. Bargain bin shopping isn’t the way to go anymore.
Herniated discs heal though. I speak from experience. Even had to have surgery. Takes quite a while to get back to normal though. But you do get there.
But he’s 35 and plays in the NHL, it’s not quite the same.
Seems the Sharks are stacked with young, up and coming talent up front.
Do need a power forward for sure.
Sharks need D–D–D.
Young, fast, mean, puck handling defensemen.
Goodrow would be an excellent addition…but I would NOT bail out Rangers over pay/ salary dump for him.
Im starting to worry Mike Grier is overcorrecting. Yes the team needs players that play hard on D, but those players also need skill. They have Sturm and Kunin as excellent 4th liners.
I think this is indicative of his tentative timeline for true playoff competitiveness. It’s obvious that we we have an influx of skill in the coming years , likely starting next year with celebrini and smith. We have a lot of young players and not a lot of vets to teach these kids how to play how Grier envisions this team playing. So, with goodrow, this is a no brainer. As stated in the article and with all of our past experiences watching goodrow come up, he is a detail-oriented player, good defensively and a full effort player. There’s a… Read more »
Would love to see a Riverside, CT guy in Atkinson come to the Sharks!
Really hope they get something for claiming Goodrow (is that legal?). That is a terrible contract and not one you should take on just because you can.