Takeaways From Grier’s Pre-Draft Availability: Misa or Frondell? Chasing Marner?

Finally?

We’ve finally reached the week of the 2025 Draft, and I can tell, for some San Jose Sharks fans, the speculation about what the franchise is going to do with the No. 2 pick has been exhausting.

Michael Misa or Anton Frondell?

San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier didn’t put that speculation to rest, but he spoke on a wide range of topics in his pre-Draft availability today, sharing his thoughts about Misa and Frondell as players and people, his free agency plans, getting Joe Thornton to sign an actual employment contract with the Sharks, and San Jose’s priorities this off-season.

He was asked specifically about Mitch Marner too.

Here are my takeaways from Grier’s presser.