Cam Robinson on Latest Sharks’ Draft & Trade Chatter, Has Confidence Misa Will Be No. 2 Pick
Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects joins the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast to talk about the latest Combine gossip and the 2025 Draft! (51:18)
But before we get to Cam, we talk about the latest San Jose Sharks news.
Macklin Celebrini does not win the Calder Trophy. (01:56)
There’s a ton of trade and free agent targets right now: Who’s real, who’s not for the San Jose Sharks? (11:10) Of course, Mitch Marner and Jason Robertson and company would look great in teal, but are they realistic hopes? What are sensible ways for the Sharks to acquire K’Andre Miller or Nicolas Hague?
What does Keegan think of Combine chatter, like the Sharks thinking hard about Caleb Desnoyers at No. 2? (32:40)
And now, Cam! (51:18)
What kind of trade could get the New York Islanders to move off No. 1?
If the San Jose Sharks pick Michael Misa at No. 2, when does he need to make the decision about going the NCAA route?
Does Cam have a No. 2 sleeper, if not Misa? (1:05:18)
How sure is Robinson that the Sharks will make Misa the No. 2 pick?
Who are some good candidates for the No. 30 and 33 picks? (1:07:50)
What does Cam think of Will Smith now? (1:10:15)
Cam reported that K’Andre Miller was available…how can the San Jose Sharks improve themselves if they won’t hand out six-year plus contracts in free agency, won’t offersheet anybody high-end, and only really have futures to trade?
By the way, the Elite Prospects 2025 Draft Guide is out! Check it out here!
Coming soon…
It was something of a head scratcher to me that in the most recent mock from Cam and EP, Cam says it’s pretty much settled that it will be Schaefer 1, Misa 2.
And then projects that it will be Misa 1, Schaefer 2 in the mock. And in the pod he seems to still be purely Schaefer –> Islanders.
I don’t get it.
If Chicago trades up to #1 and selects Misa, that means Schaefer falls to the Sharks. That is the absolute dream within a dream and Grier should do nothing with #2 until Schaefer goes #1 just on the offchance Chicago might do his work for him.
No issue with the Calder result. It was a fantastic top 3.
CGY was on an 84 pt pace when the back-up played. 103 pt pace when Wolf played. That’s nuts for a rookie to do that.
Would take, for a reasonable trade cost, a shot on Hague.
I think there’s an underrated utility for the Edmonton ’26 pick to contending teams, and not as a super long shot McKenna ticket. A good number of contending and playoff teams don’t have a 1st next year (Colorado, Tampa, Dallas, Vegas, maybe NYR, etc), and you want to have at least something in the war chest to augment or fix your team at the deadline. The other benefit of a pick over a player in this context is that a pick doesn’t have a cap hit. You can keep it in your pocket all the way until March and then… Read more »
Ferraro doesn’t make that much, so probably won’t need to retain anything with him. Probably want to save the one remaining retention slot for trading Wennberg, since he came here on an overpay
Guys-
Texas Tech gave a $1.1MM NIL deal to the top Women’s softball pitcher this season and they wound up playing in the World Series Final game. Michael & Gavin might look at that as a guide- Hockey in Boston has to be at least as big as Softball in Texas???
Not as much oil money in Boston, though.