Cam Robinson on Latest Sharks’ Draft & Trade Chatter, Has Confidence Misa Will Be No. 2 Pick

Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects joins the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast to talk about the latest Combine gossip and the 2025 Draft! (51:18)

But before we get to Cam, we talk about the latest San Jose Sharks news.

Macklin Celebrini does not win the Calder Trophy. (01:56)

There’s a ton of trade and free agent targets right now: Who’s real, who’s not for the San Jose Sharks? (11:10) Of course, Mitch Marner and Jason Robertson and company would look great in teal, but are they realistic hopes? What are sensible ways for the Sharks to acquire K’Andre Miller or Nicolas Hague?

What does Keegan think of Combine chatter, like the Sharks thinking hard about Caleb Desnoyers at No. 2? (32:40)

And now, Cam! (51:18)

What kind of trade could get the New York Islanders to move off No. 1?

If the San Jose Sharks pick Michael Misa at No. 2, when does he need to make the decision about going the NCAA route?

Does Cam have a No. 2 sleeper, if not Misa? (1:05:18)

How sure is Robinson that the Sharks will make Misa the No. 2 pick?

Who are some good candidates for the No. 30 and 33 picks? (1:07:50)

What does Cam think of Will Smith now? (1:10:15)

Cam reported that K’Andre Miller was available…how can the San Jose Sharks improve themselves if they won’t hand out six-year plus contracts in free agency, won’t offersheet anybody high-end, and only really have futures to trade?

