Heise on What Helped Him Break Out This Season

In the fifth round of the 2025 Draft, the San Jose Sharks selected overage center Max Heise.

Heise went undrafted in 2024, but a strong season with the Penticton Vees in the BCHL allowed him to get on the Sharks’ radar, and ultimately, he was picked 150th overall. In the BCHL, he scored 27 goals and had 40 points in 50 games for the Vees. Last year, he had just six goals and 13 points.

Now, Heise is going to take an interesting development path, opting to head to the WHL for a single season with the Prince Albert Raiders before hopping to the NCAA with Michigan State University.

The 6-foot-3 forward stated he models his game after Matt Boldy.

Max Heise, on getting selected by the San Jose Sharks:

It’s pretty special. [In] the living room with my family, had the TV on and saw my name pop up there, and [it was] taking a little bit to make the pick. I had some good conversations with them throughout the year. Just a really exciting moment for my family.

Heise, on his future plans:

I am going to Prince Albert next year in the Western League. I think they do a really good job at developing their players, and then moving on to Michigan State the following year. They have a great track record. Nightingale and the assistant coaches do an unbelievable job there. So super excited to get done there as well.

Heise, on who he knows inside the San Jose Sharks organization:

I actually played with Michael Fisher this year, so I got to know a little bit about the organization through him. He says nothing but good things about the organization. I’m just really, really excited to be a part of it.

Heise, on what allowed for his breakout this past season:

Trusting myself and my abilities, as well as my teammates, I had great linemates and great teammates that I was surrounded with. I got fortunate enough to have a good year, and be able to get drafted by San Jose. It was a good year, great team, and I can’t thank Penticton enough.

Heise, on going undrafted last year:

I didn’t have as well of a year last year as I did this year. So I wasn’t expecting anything too much. I used it to fire me up a little bit for this upcoming year, and to try and make a statement and get selected this year, which I’m grateful that happened.

Heise, on why he’s going to the WHL then the NCAA:

I need a couple more years to fill out and add some weight. I think that they do an unbelievable job there, and Will Morlock, their strength conditioning coach is very high end. I think it’ll be a good step for my development path.

