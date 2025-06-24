What I’m Hearing About Sharks & Free Agency: Interest in Boeser? There’s Marner Smoke Too (+)

The San Jose Sharks have many irons in the free agency fire.

That’s the norm for any team, of course, even before the official opening of free agency on Jul. 1.

Here’s what San Jose Hockey Now is hearing three days before the 2025 Draft, a week before the opening of free agency next Tuesday.

Is there any momentum for Mitch Marner or Mikael Granlund or Brock Boeser to join the Sharks via free agency? Who’s going to help the defense?

What’s the latest on San Jose’s own free agents, like RFA Danil Gushchin?